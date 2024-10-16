Liberia: Stop the Killing

Our Community is in a state of sadness because a speeding motor bike killed a cat this morning. All of the five children of the cat are in tears grieving for their Mother. The members of the Community are also in a state of sadness because they love the cats and give the cats food and places to stay.

The killing of the cat is bad because we are here on Earth to save lives rather than to kill lives. The number one mandate that we have from Our Creator is to save lives rather than to kill lives. However, the mentality of many of our people is directed at killing lives rather than saving lives. Look at the rough driving by motor bike drivers and keh-keh drivers, not forgetting the taxi drivers. Then there are the school parades and graduation parades in the streets where the rough drivers prevail. No wonder, many people are getting killed and injured in the streets.

Over one million die a year from street killings in the world. Although Africa has only 3% of the of the world's vehicles and 15% of the world's population, it accounts or 25% of the road killings in the world. The doubling of these road deaths is accounted for by motor bikers. Yet the drivers of the victims and the survivors continue to ply the streets.

There is also the continuation of awareness raising to make people aware of the dangers that exist in the streets and in the communities. It is bad to kill anyone or anything. This awareness raising is working well, as seen in the rising number of drivers who follow the Rule of Law. Members of the powers that be are taking the third lane on the streets while nearly every driver stays within the Rule of Law in driving.

The only way out of the killings in the streets and in the communities by reckless drivers is to continue to raise awareness about the recklessness. Through this raising of awareness, persons with good records get elected to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in Liberia and in any other country.