Rome — Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai at the 2024 World Food Forum in Rome, Italy on Monday told the gathering that the world is witnessing an alarming rise of hunger and malnutrition across various parts of the globe especially on the African continent.

Giving the Keynote address in the presence of Dr. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other Esteemed world leaders, the Liberian Leader said Africa is a land abundant with natural resources and agricultural potential.

Despite its potential, Africa tragically finds itself at the epicenter of this crisis. According to him, the stark reality is that, despite its fertile soils and vibrant cultures, Africa is beset by complex challenges such as climate change, conflict, economic instability, and inadequate infrastructural investments in agriculture.

These factors, President Boakai says have not only aggravated the food crisis but have also deepened vulnerabilities within communities, limiting their access to adequate nutrition and the means for improving their lives.

"Today, one in five people in Africa go to bed hungry, a statistic that compels us to act decisively. We are not here today simply to highlight the challenges, but to call for concrete action --urgent, impactful steps that will drive tangible change on the ground," President Boakai said.

The Liberian President added: "Liberia stands ready to contribute to this global movement for food security by sharing our vision and experiences in building an inclusive, resilient, and transformative agrifood system --one that can deliver sustainable food security and nutrition for our people not just today but in the future."

The President furthers that Liberia being located in what he described as the heart of West Africa's Upper Guinea Rainforest region, is recognized as one of the world's most biodiverse areas and one of the world's wettest countries, with an annual rainfall exceeding 2500 mm.

"Our revised 2021 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commits to reducing GHG emissions by 64% below the projected business-as-usual level by 2030. In doing so, we reaffirm our dedication to environmental sustainability, with 10% of the reduction unconditional and 54% dependent on international support," President Boakai said.

He added: "Liberia is a vital net carbon sink, absorbing more greenhouse gases (GHGs) than it emits, and proudly contains over 40 percent of West Africa's remaining rainforest. While we remain proud of our contributions to addressing global warming, we must also recognize the importance of our dependence on the soil for our food security and economic development."

The Liberian President also called on the Director General of FAO Dr. Dongyu to

prioritize funding for agricultural innovation and sustainable farming practices.

According to him, by equipping farmers with the right tools, knowledge, and resources, the world can increase crop yields and diversify production, ensuring farmers can feed their families and lift themselves out of poverty.

"Liberia's agricultural sector is vital to the country's economy, accounting for 28.9% of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and providing a livelihood for over 68% of our population," he explained.

President Boakai added: "Development in food and cash crops, fisheries, and livestock can drive rapid growth in the next few years through sustainable practices and improved inputs. We will focus on food crops, fisheries, and organic cash crops like palm oil and cocoa, which have a positive impact on food security and local commerce."

The President also stated that the vision for sustainable agriculture and food security requires that FAO invests in sustainable value chains that promote agricultural productivity, reduce food loss, enhance processing capabilities, improve market access, and develop inclusive agribusiness models that empower smallholder farmers, women, and youth.

"We are also starting an Agro-Industrial Development Program, centered on Oil Palm and Cocoa. This initiative will transform the oleo-products industry into a cornerstone of our economic growth and wealth creation," he said.

President Boakai added: "Our vision encompasses six key objectives: achieving sustained economic growth, establishing new pillars of growth, creating wealth in our rural communities, generating vital foreign exchange, boosting employment opportunities, and attracting foreign direct investments."

Liberia's ideal climate equips the country to develop a robust oleo-chemicals industry, with an initial focus on oil palm cultivation, the Liberian President said.

"Currently, we face a significant shortfall of over 40,000 tons of palm oil, and across West Africa, that deficit reaches 1.8 million tons. This program is not just about agriculture; it's about enhancing our food security and securing a prosperous future for all Liberians," he said.

President Boakai added: "Plan is to put under cultivation some 100,000 Hectares of land initially to meet local demand and later increase to 300,000 hectares to meet the West African market. The agricultural plans will be accompanied by plans for the processing/milling, refining, and marketing of the oil and downstream processed products."

To achieve this vision, President Boakai says his leadership will leverage technology and digitization and strengthen agricultural research and extension services, including improving access to finance by establishing an agriculture enterprise development bank.

"As we look toward the future and begin preparing "Good Food For All, For Today And Tomorrow" we must act with urgency, determination, and focus," President Boakai said.