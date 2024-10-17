Ghana: Breast Cancer Is Not a Death Sentence - Hajia Zainab Shares Her Story

Eighteen years ago, Hajia Zainab Mohammed-Sani's world was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. As a vibrant mother and wife, she had been living her life to the fullest, until the devastating news marked the beginning of a gruelling journey. What had once been a life filled with joy suddenly became a battle for survival, forcing her to confront unimaginable challenges head-on.

"No one is ever happy about such news. Having been following breast cancer awareness on television often, I said to myself that the worst breast cancer can do is to take my breast away and not my life. I was determined to survive it," she told The Ghanaian Times in an exclusive interview over the weekend.

She said after receiving the devastating news about her condition, she was referred from the Madina Health Centre, now Madina Polyclinic to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, to begin an intensive breast cancer treatment which involved multiple cycles of chemotherapy, surgery to remove the affected breast, and several fractions of radiotherapy.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) more than 2.3million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally, in 2022 with 670,000 succumbing to the disease.

In Ghana alone, more than 4000 women are diagnosed with the deadly disease each year and sadly more than half of the number do not survive.

Health experts say the high mortality rate of the disease in the country could be attributed to late report to health facilities which makes treatment difficult.

Hajia Zainab might have not reported early enough to save her breast but she reported at a stage where the disease was still curable because it had not spread to other parts of her body.

Throwing more light on her treatment, she revealed that after her chemotherapy cycles and surgery to remove her right breast, she also underwent a surgical procedure known as bilateral oophorectomy (both ovaries) after which she was put on a post treatment medication known as Arimidex.

She mentioned that throughout her difficult moments, her family members, friends and colleagues from school were very supportive.

Advise to breast cancer patients

Hajia Zainab encouraged young breast cancer patients, particularly those diagnosed early, to follow through with the treatment plan recommended by doctors, adding that they should not let anything hold them back "Just start the process, and trust that support will follow."

She also urged them never to view the disease as a death sentence, assuring that life could still be enjoyed with options like breast reconstruction.

"There will always be people who will love and care for you no matter what," she added.

The breast cancer survivor however cautioned that refusing treatment could allow the disease to worsen, possibly making it difficult to enjoy life and even straining relationships with loved ones.

She also stressed the importance of self-love and prioritising one's health for a brighter, hopeful tomorrow.

"To my fellow survivors, love yourselves before anyone else will love you. Go by the advice and guidance of the health professionals, ask questions if you do not understand anything regarding your treatment, make them your friends and you will enjoy the best care and treatment right here in Ghana.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle

Hajia Zainab shared that her experience with breast cancer has motivated her to adopt a healthier lifestyle, which she believes is crucial in maintaining her recovery. She now prioritises a balanced diet, focusing on nutritious, wholesome foods that boost her overall health. In addition to eating well, she incorporates regular physical activity into her routine, taking regular walks to stay active.

"Surviving cancer has taught me not to take my health for granted. I am committed to doing everything possible to stay cancer-free," Hajia Zainab added.

She encouraged fellow survivors to make similar lifestyle changes, stressing that adopting healthier habits could enhance their well-being and potentially reduce the risk of recurrence.

"We owe it to ourselves to leave no stone unturned when it comes to our health," she said.

Appeal to medical community

Hajia Zainab urged healthcare professionals to be approachable, compassionate, and more empathetic towards their patients.

This she said was very necessary because many breast cancer patients who report to the hospitals, besides facing financial and emotional challenges, simply need a warm smile from doctors or oncologists to begin their healing process.

Reflecting on her own journey as a survivor of the disease, she expressed deep gratitude to her doctors for the support and care she received, which made a significant difference in her recovery.

She also called on the public to show greater respect and appreciation for Ghanaian doctors, emphasising their dedication to proving that chronic diseases, such as cancer, can be treated and managed right here in Ghana if detected early enough.

"Our medical teams are working very hard and with early detection, more lives can be saved," she said.

The need to have a positive mindset

Just like Hajia Zainab, countless breast cancer survivors have been diagnosed and treated right here in Ghana, and are now thriving after overcoming the disease. There is no need for patients and survivors to live in fear. Many individuals have lived for decades, post-treatment, proving that a bright future is possible after cancer.

Mental health professionals consistently emphasise the importance of maintaining a positive mindset for overall well-being, which is critical to the healing process.

All breast cancer survivors must step out of their shadows and share their stories of hope to inspire others. There is indeed life after breast cancer, and these stories can offer comfort and encouragement to those still fighting.

Hajia Zainab's journey is a powerful example of resilience and hope. She continues to thrive, dedicating her time to sharing her experience with others, in the quest to help promote early detection, and offering encouragement to those currently battling the disease.

