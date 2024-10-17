Nigeria: New National Anthem Resonates More With Nigerians - Govt

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says the new national anthem 'Nigeria we hail thee' resonates more with Nigerians due to its historical context and embodiment of Nigeria's aspirations and unity in diversity.

The agency urged Nigerians to inculcate the culture of respect for the national anthem and other national symbols in order to halt the gradual erosion of national values of discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice among others.

Bayelsa State Director of NOA, Dr Edward Banigo, stated these while speaking to newsmen in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Wednesday as part of the activities to commence sensitisation on the national anthem and national values charter.

He said the Federal Executive Council recently approved the national values charter to serve as Nigeria's compass for civic values that will guide all Nigerians, leaders and followers in their daily lives.

President Bola Tinubu had on May 29, 2024 signed a bill to re-adopt the national anthem used by the country after independence in 1960.Dr Banigo, said the new national values charter approved by Nigerian government was aimed at encapsulating the seven core responsibilities of citizens to country and fellow citizens.

He said: "The second goal captured the seven commandment of government to the citizens, it balances rights and responsibilities within our democratic context, serving as a bond between the people and government.

"The National Anthem has been changed to 'Nigeria we hail thee' which resonates with Nigerians more due to its historical context, its patriotic fervour and its embodiment of our nation's aspirations and unity despite differences in our tribes and tongues.

"The National Orientation Agency as the custodian of the nation's national symbols as well as the lead government agency in social mobilization, awareness creation and value orientation and in line with its statutory mandate, has designed a nation-wide campaign to sensitize Nigerians and galvanized them to embrace the National Anthem and National Values Charter."

The Director General of National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the national values charter would be institutionalised.