Nigeria: Shettima Heads for Sweden As Nigerians Await Tinubu's Return

Vice-President Kashim Shettima is expected to depart Abuja on Wednesday for Sweden on a 2-day visit to represent Nigeria in bilateral engagements.

In a statement, Stanley Nkwocha, Spokesman to the Vice President, said the visit is at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"The Vice President is expected back in the country on Saturday. While in Sweden, the Vice President, will engage in high-level bilateral talks with key government officials, including a meeting with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish Prime Minister," he said.

The spokesman said the Vice President will also use the visit to explore opportunities for strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden in areas such as ICT, innovation, education, digitalisation, sustainable transport, mining, and agriculture.

He will also meet with key stakeholders in both government and Private Sector.

The Vice President "will also meet with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital impact investor, which recently launched Norrsken22, a USD 205 million tech investment fund for Africa.

"Norrsken22 is a technology growth fund, backed by over 30 prominent unicorn founders, partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs building Africa's next tech giants.

"The meeting with Norrsken will provide insights into how Nigerian entrepreneurs can benefit from this fund and further strengthen the technology ecosystem in Nigeria.

" Notably, 40% of the investments from Norrsken22 are expected to be allocated to Nigerian technology entrepreneurs."

According to Mr Nkwocha "twelve (12) Nigerian private sector companies that are doing business with Sweden are going independently as a private sector bloc.

"While in Sweden, VP Shettima is also expected to articulate Nigeria's economic vision and the reforms being undertaken by the administration to create a business-friendly environment in Nigeria for investors."

The development comes as the two-week trip of Tinubu expires today. Tinubu had departed for the UK on October 2, 2024.