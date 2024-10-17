Nigeria: Vehicle Ban, Border Closure Crippling Our Revenue in Kwara - Customs Controller

The Area Controller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Kwara State, Faith Matthew Ojeifo, says the ban on importation of vehicles and border closure has crippled the command of its major revenue sources.

He disclosed this on Wednesday in Ilọrin at a stakeholders' meeting attended by the Assistant Comptroller-General of the NCS, Sambo DanGaladima.

Daily Trust reports that this is the first time a Zonal Coordinator will visit the command since its creation in 2019.

The meeting was attended by car dealers, SMEs operators, IPMAN, business owners and the NDLEA among others.

According to Ojeifo: "The ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders with the fiscal policy of federal government on partial land closure has crippled the command of its major revenue sources".

He said notwithstanding the closure of Chikanda international border in Baruten Local Government Area (LGA), the command is making great strides and blocking revenue leakages.

"Kwara command has seven excise factories in the state. But our major and almost only source of revenue generation is the International Tobacco Company (ICT) which is almost 90% of our revenue.

"We (also) used to generate revenue from import duty collection on vehicles. (But that has stopped) after government in its wisdom banned the importation of vehicle through the land borders", he noted.

Ojeifo said the over N15 billion revenue collected since he assumed office in January is not very impressive although it surpasses that of last year.

He attributed their "inability to meet the monthly target with the factors I mentioned above" among other variables of economic meltdown not perculiar to Nigeria.

Ojeifo, however, assured that despite the hiccups albeit, all hands are on deck to achieve positive results through collective efforts.

In his remarks, DanGaladima advised Nigerians to take their clamour for the reopening of the boarders to their representatives.

He said: "Boarder closure is a government policy, we only implement. Your agitation to reopen the boarder was also echoed in Niger State yesterday.

"But I will advise you to push the agitation for boarder reopening through your representatives and legislators. Complain to them for an official stand on the issue and demand answers".