Nigeria: Veteran Nollywood Actor, Ayobami 'Bobo B', Is Dead

16 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ayobami Mudashir Olabiyi, popularly known as 'Bobo B', is dead.

The actor, who was well known in the Yoruba movie segment of Nollywood, was said to have died after a long battle with illness. He was said to be slated for a movie set in Oyo State last month but could not make it due to his deteriorating health condition.

The veteran actor was admitted to the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he eventually died on Wednesday.

The sad news was made public by the Oyo State governor of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Yeye Bose Akinola, who confirmed that Olabiyi, until his death, was the National General Secretary of the Association and had previously served as the governor of the association in Oyo State.

In a statement, Akinola said, "It is sad to announce the death of our TAMPAN National General Secretary, Chief Alhaji Musadshir Ayobami Olabiyi 'Bobo B.' May God give his family and the entire TAMPAN members globally the fortitude to bear the loss. Insha Allah, Amen."

