Nigeria: Boko Haram in Viral Video, Executes Two Red Cross Staff, Woman in Borno

The unconfirmed video clip, yesterday, indicated that some armed members of Boko Haram have gruesomely murdered two Red Cross staff, in Ngoshe Community of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Vanguard had recently reported killings of farmers and abduction of many people in the community and Kirawa town of Gwoza, with looting of unripe crops on farmlands by terrorists.

In the video clip obtained yesterday, the leader of the terrorists who did not mention his name, said in Hausa language: "Many of our elders and children have been molested by security agencies, but Allah (God), in his infinite mercy to our struggles, has successfully led to the arrest of some staff working with Red Cross as well as some elderly women, including one of my sisters.

"This is in addition to the successful killing of many security agencies and infidels and our great enemies.

" With these saboteurs we have captured, one of the females is my sister but because these women appear to be old in age, we will allow them to go free, while we execute the remaining enemies to indicate that we are fully on ground and to show the world that God Almighty is on our side as true Muslims," the leader of the group said in the video.

The video clip showed the gruesome murder of victims with an axe, as watchers or collaborators shouted Allahu Akbar (God is Great) during the incident.

Speaking on the recent video clip, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who represents the area in the Senate, said: "I just watched the video too, and am trying to verify its authenticity.

"Notwithstanding, this has confirmed all my cries to the federal government and the whole world in my interviews with, especially Vanguard and other media platforms, that the resilient people of Gwoza, especially farmers who have resettled back to their ancestral homes after decades of Boko Haram atrocities, are still undergoing various forms of renewed attacks".

All efforts to get confirmation from Yuxia JIANG, Communication Delegate, International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, proved abortive at press time.