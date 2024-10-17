Nigeria: World Food Day - We're Doing All We Can to Tackle Hunger - Govt

...Nigeria's food loss stands at 855,629mt --FAO

AS Nigeria and other nations of the world marked 2024 World Food Day, the Federal Government said, yesterday, it was doing everything possible to tackle hunger in the country.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Abdulahi, made the declaration at a ministerial briefing to mark the day, with the theme "'The Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future."

According to Abdullahi, much has been achieved in the sector as a result of the Federal Government's policy initiatives and innovative funding.

He noted that in 2017, Nigeria recorded significant achievement in the global agricultural sector, adding that it ranked first in cassava and yam production with 59.4 million tons and 47.9 million tons respectively.

He said the country also ranked 14th in maize production with 10.42 million tons and 4th in palm oil with 7.7 million tons in the same year.

According to him, in 2019, Nigeria became the largest producer of rice in Africa, with a production level of 9 million metric tonnes.

The minister said: "This year, the Nigerian government has ordered immediate release of more than 102,000 metric tons of maize, millet, garri, in addition to other food commodities from the national food reserve to Nigerians as a temporary response to the nation's rising cost of food.

"The administration has also resorted to importing some food commodities as an interim measure to augment food shortages. During the national broadcast on Nigeria's 64th independence anniversary, President Bola Tinubu emphasized commitment to reducing food costs and increasing food production.

"The government is prioritizing mechanized farming with the aim of accelerating agricultural production and promoting economic growth.

"This administration has outlined plans to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet and other staple crops to boost food supply and affordability. The strategy involves collaboration with state governments to stem inflation and enhance food security in the country.

"Economic opportunities are being enhanced for inclusive participation of small and marginal farmers, women and youths to create jobs, reduce poverty, and boost economic growth.

"It is the resolve of the present administration to develop the agricultural sector towards the attainment of the objectives of Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, especially those of zero hunger and to improve agriculture and rural productivity."

He also boasted that Nigeria contributes significantly to the total food supply in West Africa, saying "accordingly, the Federal Government is committed to building productive and sustainable partnership with international development partners to upscale interventions in numerous agricultural value chains to prevent further deterioration in food security conditions in the country and beyond."

However, the Assistant Country Representative, Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, Salisu Mohammed, said: "The March 2024 Cadre Harmonise protected 31.8 million people in Nigeria at risk of food insecurity, and just recently, the country was hit by yet another devastating floods. I think the one of Kogi is the one happening recently.

"Across Nigeria, an estimated food loss is about 855,629 metric tonnes, which is equivalent to the amount of food which could feed 8.5 million people for six months. Nigeria will face adversities again but there are solutions if we work together."

He also counselled the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to provide the enabling environment for food production.

The National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Ibrahim Kabir, in his remarks, called on government to incentivise farmers and give them support to produce more food for Nigerians.

He said: "The inclusivity of the smallholder farmers will reinvigorate the food system, in spite of the challenges of insecurity and climate change and other impediments."