Nigeria: Customs Raises Alarm Over Increased Wildlife Smuggling, Arms Import

Records 20 shipments of arms in 6yrs

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has raised alarm over increased arms import and export of wildlife just as it declared an emergency on pharmaceuticals and medicaments.

Speaking to Newsmen in Lagos Tuesday, Comptroller General of the Service, Mr. Adeniyi Adewale, said that the agency has resolved to protect Nigeria's borders and economic interests.

Adeniyi also said that the Service has adopted a fresh approach in fulfilling its mandate of balancing revenue collection, facilitating trade and ensuring compliance with the relevant laws.

He stated that the scale and sophistication of these illicit activities are alarming adding since 2018 the NCS has intercepted 20 significant shipments, comprising 10,498 pieces of various arms and 114,929 pieces of ammunition, with an estimated Duty Paid Value, DPV of N9.58billion

He stated: "The challenges we face are formidable and multifaceted. Unscrupulous elements seek to exploit our current economic situation, engaging in smuggling activities that threaten the very fabric of our society.

"From arms and ammunition to narcotics, from restricted pharmaceuticals to staple foods, and even to our precious fuel resources - the spectrum of illicit trade is vast and varied.

"What is even more disturbing is the fact that these activities have been linked to clusters of criminal networks that seek to cause harm to Nigerians.

"The scale and sophistication of these illicit activities are alarming. Since 2018 the NCS has intercepted 20 significant shipments, comprising 10,498 pieces of various arms and 114,929 pieces of ammunition, with an estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N9.58 billion. Notably, 60% of these seizures occurred within the past year alone, this recent surge accounts for 34.67% of the total DPV, 20.58% of the arms seized, and a staggering 99.62% of the ammunition intercepted over the six-year period. "These statistics not only highlight the intensification of our efforts but also reveal the evolving tactics employed by smugglers attempting to breach our borders. In response to this escalating threat, we recently declared a state of emergency, particularly following significant seizures of restricted goods, including pharmaceuticals and medicaments.

"The intricate connections between these diverse smuggling activities and the networks facilitating them are now the primary focus of our strategic operations, such as Operation Whirlwind and Operation Swift Sting. These among other initiatives represent the multifaceted approach adopted by NCS to fortify our operations and safeguard Nigeria's health and security interests.

"Of particular concern is the alarming rise in wildlife trafficking, which not only threatens our biodiversity but also tarnishes Nigeria's international reputation. The illegal trade in endangered species, especially pangolin scales, has positioned Nigeria as a key transit point in the global wildlife trafficking network. This illicit trade decimates our natural heritage, fuels transnational criminal networks as well as undermines our national security and economic stability.

"The embarrassment caused by these activities on the global stage is significant, potentially impacting our diplomatic relations and economic partnerships. It is imperative that we address this issue with the utmost urgency and commitment.

"Our recent operations have yielded significant results in combating the illegal trade of endangered species, on August 8, 2024, the Nigeria Customs Service, in collaboration with our main partner, the Wildlife Justice Commission, conducted a joint enforcement operation resulting in the seizure of 9,493 kp of pangolin scales. "This operation, carried out in two separate locations, represents the largest seizure of pangolin scales globally since January 2020. The Kano/Kaduna operation yielded 2,293 tons of pangolin scales and led to two arrests. The Lagos operation resulted in the seizure of 7.2 tons of pangoiin scales and two additional arrests. A total of 4 persons were arrested in connection with these operations: 2 in Kano and 2 in Lagos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These seizures bring the total amount of pangolin scales intercepted by NCS and the Wildlife Justice Commission to nearly 20 tons since 2021, representing the loss of over 30,000 pangolin species. We acknowledge the crucial role of intelligence provided by our partners, which led to these successful operations.

"The Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to collaborating with domestic and international partners to combat wildlife trafficking and bring perpetrators to justice.

"The threat to endangered species is unacceptable, and Nigeria will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to eradicate this illegal trade and ensure that those responsible face the full consequences of their actions.

"An operation in Kebbi state led to the seizure of 445.45 kg of pangolin scales and the arrest of one individual. In a related international case, we've made substantial progress in an investigation linked to a shipment from Onne Port, Port Harcourt, which was intercepted al Hai Phong Port, Vietnam".