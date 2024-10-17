Liberia: Infoquest Raises Concerns Over Governance, Urges President Boakai to Take Decisive Action

Monrovia — InfoQuest Liberia has expressed deep concern over the current state of governance under President Joseph Boakai's administration. Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the Acting Executive Director of InfoQuest Liberia, Ezekiel Allen, highlighted the stark disparity between the administration's campaign promises and its actions, warning that this gap could undermine Liberia's future.

Ten months into President Boakai's tenure, Allen noted that the administration, which came to power on a platform of anti-corruption, fiscal responsibility, and transformative governance, has yet to demonstrate the decisive leadership expected by the Liberian people. Instead, he said, a troubling pattern has emerged, marked by alleged corruption and a lack of transparency.

Allen called on President Boakai to take immediate and decisive action to restore public confidence, emphasizing the need for a robust asset declaration policy, independent investigations into corruption allegations, and greater transparency in government dealings. "The time for platitudes and empty promises has long passed. Liberia stands at a critical juncture, and the actions or inactions of the current administration will determine whether the country moves forward or falls into corruption and mismanagement," Allen stated.

InfoQuest also reaffirmed its commitment to holding the government accountable and urged civil society, citizens, and international partners to join in demanding better governance. Allen stressed that Liberia deserves concrete action and genuine reform to address the pressing issues facing the nation.

In his remarks, Allen questioned the President's priorities, pointing out that President Boakai's ten international trips within his first ten months in office raise serious concerns about the prudent use of state resources, especially in light of the country's economic challenges. "This frequent absence from the country not only incurs substantial costs but also raises doubts about the President's commitment to addressing pressing domestic issues," Allen remarked.

The InfoQuest head also criticized government officials' refusal to declare their assets, which fuels suspicions of illicit enrichment. Allen highlighted that the integrity of the administration has been further compromised by serious corruption allegations against Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester Grigsby. "The failure to address these allegations sends a troubling message about the administration's commitment to fighting corruption," he added.

Further, Allen raised concerns about the procurement process for "yellow machines," which has been marred by a lack of transparency. He also condemned the suppression of critical reports, including those related to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), as a significant step backward in government transparency.

Allen cited other examples of ethical lapses, including the Minister of Public Works receiving a vehicle from a contractor and the purchase of a $96,000 vehicle for the Commerce Minister, which led to the latter's resignation. "These actions exemplify the waste of public resources and ethical breaches that the administration vowed to eliminate," he noted.

Most troubling, Allen claimed, is President Boakai's reluctance to take decisive action or hold officials accountable for their misconduct, a pattern that he argued emboldens wrongdoers and erodes public trust in the government.

Allen concluded that despite the hope and expectations that accompanied President Boakai's election, the administration appears to be perpetuating the very practices it once criticized. He called on the President to act decisively to restore faith in his leadership and fulfill the promises made to the Liberian people.