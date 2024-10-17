Liberia: Protesting Ex-EPs Officers Disrupt Ministry of Justice Operations, Demand Benefits

Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice's vicinity in Monrovia descended into chaos on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, as dismissed officers of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) staged a protest, demanding the Liberian government settle their outstanding benefits.

The unannounced protest by the former elite VIP officers created panic among bystanders, commuters, and local residents. The demonstration also obstructed government employees from accessing the Ministry of Justice offices and the compound.

The protesting officers, numbering over 200, barricaded the entire perimeter of the ministry, setting up roadblocks on the three streets leading to the building. Their actions demonstrated a firm resolve to press the Unity Party administration to settle their long-delayed benefits.

In an effort to defuse the situation, Justice Minister and Attorney-General Cllr. Oswald Tweh invited the leadership of the protesting group into a brief meeting inside the ministry's conference room. However, when the leaders returned to relay the government's assurances, the crowd of dismissed officers rejected the proposal, expressing deep dissatisfaction.

"We are not moving unless our benefits are paid; it has been too long," one ex-officer declared, capturing the general sentiment of frustration among the protesters.

Minister Tweh had assured the group that the government remained committed to addressing their demands in due course. He urged the ex-EPS officers to remain patient and peaceful, emphasizing that actions compromising their future careers should be avoided. He also acknowledged the economic challenges, particularly with the pressure parents face as schools reopen, but implored the former officers to wait for a resolution.

Despite the minister's appeal, the protesters refused to abandon their demonstration, forcing Minister Tweh to call in the police to restore order.

Anti-riot units from the Liberia National Police (LNP) swiftly arrived on the scene, dispersing the crowd with teargas and clearing the roadblocks. This intervention allowed normal activities to resume in the area.

The dismissed EPS officers, who were removed from service by the Unity Party administration for allegedly not meeting EPS standards, have consistently maintained that their dismissal was illegal and have long demanded their rightful benefits.