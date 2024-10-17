Liberian Senate Launches Official Website for Greater Public Access

Capitol Hill — As members of the Liberian Senate reconvened for the final sitting of the 1st session of the 55th Legislature, Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence commended Senator Nya D. Twayen, Chair of the Senate Committee on Modernization, for his pivotal role in the successful launch of the Senate's official website.

In her opening remarks to the Senate on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Pro-Tempore Karnga-Lawrence praised Senator Twayen of Nimba County and the Modernization Committee for their efforts to increase the Senate's visibility to the public. She highlighted that the new website would provide citizens with updated information on the activities of individual senators and the leadership of the Senate.

"I wish to commend the Modernization Committee, headed by our distinguished colleague from Nimba County, Senator Nya D. Twayen, Jr., for the great work they have done. Today, thanks to their dedication, the Senate's official website is ready and will be launched," Pro-Tempore Karnga-Lawrence announced.

The newly launched website, accessible at https://clatech.store/, will serve as an exclusive platform for the Senate's work, featuring visual, audio, and written content. The Grand Bassa County Senator noted that daily journals of Senate proceedings would be posted for public access, along with key information about senators and their work.

In addition, senators who maintain individual websites or social media pages will have their platforms linked to the Senate site, allowing viewers to access more detailed information on their respective activities.

"The Senate website will include annual draft and final national budgets, draft bills, enacted laws, voting records, ratified concession agreements, treaties, and amendments," Pro-Tempore Karnga-Lawrence stated.

She also mentioned that the website will feature committee reports, visuals, and pictures from major debates in plenary and committee hearings, providing a comprehensive view of the Senate's work to the public.