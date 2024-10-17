Sixty Years of the African Development Bank - Burundi Celebrates a Solid Partnership for Socio-Economic Development

announcement

Burundi has joined other African countries in commemorating the 60th anniversary of the African Development Bank (AfDB), marking six decades of partnership and unveiling plans for future collaboration with the premier development finance institution.

The celebration, held under the patronage of Burundi's Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning Audace Niyonzima, brought together representatives of government and civil society, development partners, and academics in the capital, Bujumbura.

The occasion also marked the presentation of the Bank's 2024-2029 Country Strategy Paper for Burundi, which aims to support the country's efforts towards a more inclusive and sustainable future, aligning with its National Development Plan 2018-2027.

Six decades of fruitful cooperation

Since joining the AfDB in 1968, Burundi has benefited from 173 projects financed by the Bank, totaling $1.52 billion in critical sectors such as energy, transport infrastructure and agriculture.

Pascal Yembiline, head of the Bank's country office in Burundi, reaffirmed the AfDB's ongoing commitment to Burundi's development. "The successes achieved, particularly in infrastructure and access to energy, testify to our commitment to Burundi," Yembiline stated during the launch ceremony.

Damas Bakuranimana, Permanent Secretary at Burundi's Ministry of Finance, commended the Bank's ongoing support, highlighting the progress made in strategic sectors such as energy and agriculture. "We hope that this cooperation will continue and will help to accomplish our vision for Burundi as an emerging country by 2040 and a developed country by 2060," he said.

The two-day celebration included a conference debate at the University of Burundi, featuring representatives of the Bank, UNDP, IMF and the World Bank, as well as academics and students from the Faculty of Economics and Management. Discussions focused on the role of international financial institutions in Africa's development, particularly in Burundi.

An open-day event for Burundian civil society organizations (CSOs) showcased the Bank's policies and partnership opportunities. Bernard Ndiho, representing Burundi's Youth Association for Peace through Development, praised the Bank's efforts to engage with local CSOs.

Participants visited the East African Nutrition Sciences Institute - an important project that illustrates the Bank's commitment to health and nutrition in Burundi