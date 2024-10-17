Liberia: Addressing Liberia's Rice Quagmire

Getting rice right is solving over a quarter of Liberia's problem, a prominent diplomat told Executive Mansion reporters during a county tour with former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2016.

"If Liberians are to be patient for the needed development to come gradually, then their bellies must be full--and rice, the nation's staple is at the center of this proposal," she said.

And so many Liberians and friends of Liberia like that diplomat, a very close pal of the former President, are aware that the rice issue is one of the major Achilles heels to peace and stability in the country--as the strong preference for rice among Liberians makes it integral to the country's food security, poverty alleviation, and efforts to address vulnerabilities.

The supply, demand, quality and price dynamics of rice are shaping food insecurity and poverty in Liberia. The need to solve this national predicament has persisted for decades.

So in his bid to improve agricultural development and food self-sufficiency, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, an agriculture and food security enthusiast, has engaged with leaders from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to secure a US$50M loan to help improve rice production in the country.

When secured, the loan would lead to enhancing rice production, which would in turn mark a significant step towards addressing the country's staple challenges.

During the negotiations in Rome, President Boakai, currently attending the World Food Forum, emphasized the significance of the investment in agriculture as a pillar of the government's ARREST Agenda for revitalizing agriculture and sustainable economic growth.

The loan, when finalized, will fund development of critical infrastructure to enhance rice production and support the country's goal of becoming more self-sufficient in food production, a dispatch from Rome indicates.

Rice plays a crucial role in Liberia's food security and poverty alleviation efforts, with a strong preference for this staple among the population.

In July 2023, the World Bank today launched the Fourth Edition of its annual Liberia Economic Update, "Getting Rice Right for Productivity and Poverty Alleviation," in which it said that food insecurity remains a major challenge for Liberia, with more than four-fifths of the population facing moderate or severe food insecurity.

"The strong preference for rice among Liberians makes it integral to the country's food security, poverty alleviation, and efforts to address vulnerabilities," Mack Capehart Mulbah, the Acting World Bank Country Manager for Liberia at the time, said. "The supply, demand, and price dynamics of rice are shaping food insecurity and poverty in Liberia."

Rice makes up over 20% of total food consumption, accounts for nearly half of the calorie intake of adults, and accounts for about 15% of the overall spending of an average household in the country. Demographic trends and a strong preference for the commodity are the main drivers of demand. Yet Liberia produces only a third of its rice needs due to several constraints, including limited access to technology, inefficient farming practices, low public and private investments, and a fragmented value chain, among other factors that have kept productivity low.

"Amid low production and high demand, the increase in imported rice prices continues to fuel food insecurity, poverty, and vulnerabilities in Liberia," said Gweh Gaye Tarwo, Liberia Country Economist and main author of the report. "Domestic rice production would need to triple to satisfy local demand, but increasing production would require significant investments in the rice sector as well as policy actions," he emphasized.

The Executive Mansion revealed on Wednesday that the upcoming rice project involves collaboration with expertise from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to maximize its impact.

The President highlighted the urgent need to rebuild Liberia's agricultural systems, many of which were decimated by the country's 14-year civil crisis.

He stressed the importance of utilizing existing local infrastructure and expertise to ensure the success of the project.

"We must work with those who know the land and the needs of our farmers," President Boakai stated. "The revitalization of our agricultural sector is key to rebuilding our economy and ensuring food security for our people."

Negotiations for funding followed an impactful speech delivered by President Boakai at the World Food Forum 2024 in Rome, Italy. In his address, President Boakai called for global unity in addressing the rising food insecurity, especially in Africa.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the continent, such as climate change, conflict, economic instability, and insufficient agricultural infrastructure. President Boakai emphasized the urgent need for action, pointing out that one in five people in Africa experience food insecurity.

Liberia, aiming to contribute to global food security, shared its vision for a sustainable agri-food system.

Despite agriculture being a primary income source for 80% of Liberia's population, challenges like limited access to inputs and reliance on imports hinder productivity. The country's food insecurity, exacerbated by extreme poverty and inefficiencies, is classified as 'serious' by the Global Hunger Index. President Boakai stressed the importance of agriculture to Liberia's economy, accounting for nearly 29% of the GDP and supporting over 68% of the population's livelihoods.

Meanwhile, discussions around the US$50M involved EIB Vice President for Public Sector in West and Central Africa, Gelsomina Vigliotti, with key team members including Felipe Ortega Schllingmann, Head of the Bioeconomy Division, and Senior Economist Blanca Amado Nin.

President Boakai expressed his administration's commitment to this initiative, stating that it serves as a crucial step towards ensuring food security and economic stability for Liberia.

EIB VP Vigliotti reassured President Boakai of the EIB's commitment to starting the investment program promptly once the discussions concluded, emphasizing the bank's support for Liberia's journey towards agricultural self-sufficiency. The support from the EIB is seen as a crucial endorsement of Liberia's potential to manage its food resources effectively.

Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Liberia's Agriculture Minister, who also attended the meetings, reiterated the need for robust market access and improved irrigation systems. According to Dr. Nuetah, these elements are vital to increasing agricultural yield and profitability, which are central to the national development plan's goals.

"We are focused on maximizing production by encouraging farmers to move to lowland areas where irrigation systems can be more easily managed," Minister Nuetah said. He emphasized that access to markets and proper water management would be critical to the success of the initiative.