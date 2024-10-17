Liberia: Visa Applicants Face Harsh Conditions Outside U.S. Embassy in Monrovia

Monrovia — Visa applicants at the U.S. Consulate in Monrovia face not only high denial rates but also harsh conditions as they wait roadside on the steep incline of Benson Street, exposed to speeding traffic and inclement weather.

Long before the U.S. Embassy opens its doors at 8 AM, some hopeful visitors often arrive by 6 AM, sacrificing sleep to secure their spot for interviews. This early congregation leads to precarious situations where applicants, lined up along the road, must contend with bad weather.

The Liberian Investigator witnessed dozens of visa seekers braving a heavy downpour recently, as police officers called in one after the other.

On a particularly wet Friday in August 2024, many applicants were huddled together, trying to stay dry. One woman, attempting her third application for a U.S. visiting visa, shared her frustration anonymously. "Imagine being here since 5 AM as a woman, under this kind of weather, just to likely get denied again. I doubt they would even give more than one person a visa today," she lamented.

Another applicant, identified only as Donzo, echoed the sentiment of perseverance despite previous rejections. "I am wet and won't leave this line because of the rain. I was ahead, but the two times I stepped out because of the rain, other people took my place, and now I will stand here until I am called," he noted.

An elderly man, who had been denied a visa in 2023 and was making another attempt, expressed his concern about facing another rejection. "It's surprising and worrying, considering last year's denial," he said.

Addressing the high rate of visa denials, United States Ambassador to Liberia, Mark C. Toner, explained that the primary concern is the tendency of Liberians to overstay their permitted duration in the United States. According to Ambassador Toner, over 50% of Liberians traveling on tourist visas fail to return within the stipulated timeframe, leading to stricter controls.

"This is not targeted action against Liberia but a standard aspect of U.S. immigration policies and border control measures," Ambassador Toner clarified. He encouraged Liberians to adhere to visa regulations and return home as required to improve their chances of future approvals. Stressing the importance of sincerity and honesty in visa applications, Ambassador Toner called for compliance to enhance the prospects for visa issuance.