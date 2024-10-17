Liberia: Minister Grigsby Accused of Rigging Wash Commission Nomination for Foster Son

Monrovia — Minister of State Sylvester Grigsby is embroiled in allegations of nepotism, accused of skewing the nomination process for a key position at the Water Sanitation & Hygiene Commission (WASH) to favor his foster son, Alex J. Modubue.

Sources from the Civil Service Agency (CSA) claim that Grigsby influenced the vetting process improperly. Alfred Drosaye, the head of the vetting committee, was purportedly instructed by Grigsby to prioritize Modubue, despite more qualified candidates being available.

Modubue is also the son-in-law of George W.K. Yarngo, the Chairperson and CEO of the WASH Commission. This familial connection has led to accusations of nepotism and conflicts of interest, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the nomination process.

The Liberian Investigator has uncovered allegations that Modubue may have submitted fraudulent documents to bolster his candidacy, though these claims have not been independently verified. An inside source commented, "The young man is not qualified, but his name has surfaced over the others solely because of favoritism shown by Grigsby and Yarngo."

Another insider expressed concerns that President Joseph Nyumah Boakai may not be fully aware of Minister Grigsby's alleged actions, which could be undermining the administration.

Modubue's educational background includes a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from United Methodist University, with ongoing studies in law and an MBA. However, the authenticity of these credentials remains unconfirmed.

Despite the potential conflict of interest and perceived nepotism, Yarngo defended Modubue's application and qualifications in an interview with DN Online, asserting, "Even if I gave my son-in-law the job, is he not qualified?"

This controversy threatens to damage the CSA's reputation for transparency and fairness, particularly under the leadership of Josiah Joekai, a vocal proponent of transparent civil service appointments.