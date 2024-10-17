Mozambique: Record Low Turnout With Boycott in North

Turnout in this election matched the lowest ever for a national election, 43%. There was an effective boycott in the north with only 28% voting in Nampula and 33% in Zambézia, Niassa, and Cabo Delgado. In the centre turnout was around 50% and in Maputo city and province 63%. The previous lowest turnouts were 45% in 2009 and 43% in 2004.

This is the official turnout, which will be somewhat higher than the real turnout because it includes widespread ballot box stuffing, as reported by observers, plus ghost voters. We estimate the real turnout is probably 39% or less.