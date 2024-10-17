Mozambique: Podemos Will Be The Official Opposition

16 October 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Support for Renamo and its head Ossufu Momade collapsed, and will have only 20 seats in parliament. Podemos is now the largest opposition party in parliament. 31 seats There could be slight changes when final results are published for Tete and Sofala.

.Frelimo has more than a 2/3 majority, but many of Frelimo's votes came from ballot box stuffing and the nearly 1 million ghost voters - in places where there are more voters than voting age adults.

Both the National Elections Commission and the Constitutional Council are allowed to change the results in secret, and without explanation, so these numbers could still change.

There are 2 seats in parliament elected by Mozambicans living and registered abroad, and those results have not been announced yet, but they usually vote for Frelimo.

