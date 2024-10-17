Kenya: Muite Tells Senate DP Gachagua Taken Ill, 'Very Sick,' Admitted to Hospital

Capital FM
Kenya Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
17 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua failed to appear for his cross-examination in his impeachment trial on Thursday afternoon, leaving the Senate waiting as his whereabouts remained unclear.

His absence left his legal team scrambling, with lead counsel Paul Muite eventually informing the House that Gachagua had fallen ill.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Senior Counsel Muite explained that he had received the information on short notice and requested time to assess Gachagua's condition before proceeding.

Muite's submission prompted Speaker Kingi to remind him that the impeachment motion was time-bound, leaving the House in confusion.

However, the National Assembly's lawyer Eric Gumbo opposed Muite's request and pushed for the trial to continue in Gachagua's absence.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.