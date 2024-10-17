Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua failed to appear for his cross-examination in his impeachment trial on Thursday afternoon, leaving the Senate waiting as his whereabouts remained unclear.

His absence left his legal team scrambling, with lead counsel Paul Muite eventually informing the House that Gachagua had fallen ill.

Senior Counsel Muite explained that he had received the information on short notice and requested time to assess Gachagua's condition before proceeding.

Muite's submission prompted Speaker Kingi to remind him that the impeachment motion was time-bound, leaving the House in confusion.

However, the National Assembly's lawyer Eric Gumbo opposed Muite's request and pushed for the trial to continue in Gachagua's absence.

