Kenya: Anxious Wait - Gachagua Delays Senate Trial, Lawyers Scramble

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua kept the Senate in suspense on Thursday afternoon after failing to appear on time for his impeachment trial.

His unexplained absence left his legal team anxious, with lead counsel Paul Muite admitting to the House, "We are unaware of his whereabouts."

This prompted Gachagua's team of lawyers to scramble in search of his location, as the Senate awaited his arrival.

