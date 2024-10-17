Kenya: Anxious Wait - Gachagua Delays Senate Trial, Lawyers Scramble

Capital FM
Kenya Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
17 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua kept the Senate in suspense on Thursday afternoon after failing to appear on time for his impeachment trial.

His unexplained absence left his legal team anxious, with lead counsel Paul Muite admitting to the House, "We are unaware of his whereabouts."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This prompted Gachagua's team of lawyers to scramble in search of his location, as the Senate awaited his arrival.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.