Nigeria: NSIG Graduates 5th Cohort As Future Leaders in the Digital Space

The Nigerian School on Internet Governance (NSIG), championed by the Internet Society Nigeria Chapter has successfully concluded its 5th cohort, graduating a new wave of leaders poised to shape the future of the digital world.

The President of the Internet Society, Nigeria Chapter, Kunle Olorundare, in his opening address at the ceremony held last week at the Center for Information and Telecommunication Engineering, of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, noted that the fellowship school, dedicated to developing future leaders in Internet governance, has been instrumental in increasing Nigeria's representation in international discussions and motivating participants to actively engage in shaping internet policies.

He said the NSIG remained part of a global movement to address the growing needs for education and expertise in internet governance.

According to him, the first significant initiative on internet governance began with the European Summer School on Internet Governance (EuroSSIG) in 2007, which aimed to provide a multidisciplinary approach to Internet governance education. Since then, various schools have emerged worldwide, including the NSIG.

"As the digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, the relevance of Internet governance has never been more pronounced. New concerns around online safety, privacy, and the ethical implications of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence are demanding thoughtful and informed policies. The metaverse, a burgeoning virtual universe, presents both opportunities and challenges that require careful consideration," he stated.

Olorundare believes that the NSIG plays a crucial role in equipping participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate these complexities. "By fostering a deep understanding of Internet governance principles and practices, the school empowers individuals to contribute meaningfully to shaping a safer, more inclusive, and equitable digital future," he added.