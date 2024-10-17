Nigeria: Yoruba Groups Divided Over Akintoye, Igboho's Call for Breakup

·His call is in order-- YCF, OUPA

·We're not interested in break up-- YCE

·Restructuring is a better Akintoye's option --Amb Farounmbi

The echoes of the separation of the Yoruba Nation from Nigeria, again, reverberated as the visible proponents of the call, Professor Adebanji Akintoye and Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho have submitted a petition to the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Keir Starmer on their quest to exit Nigeria.

According to information, other people of Yoruba extraction who went with Sunday Igboho were Vice President of Ifeladun Apapo, Mr Fatai Ogunribido, General Secretary of Yoruba World Media, Alhaja Adeyeye, Prophet Ologunoluwa, Diaspora Youth Leader and Paul Odebiyi who is member of Yoruba Nation Movement.

The duo of Professor Akintoye and Sunday Igboho have been working together on the call for the Yoruba ethnic group to secede from Nigeria.

The renowned historian had persistently said the treaty signed with Nigeria had expired and felt that Yoruba should exit from Nigeria.

Professor Akintoye had also alleged that a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai(rtd) came to Igboho while in prison with a promise to pay him billions of naira to shelve his call for Yoruba separation.

Confirming the letter, Sunday Igboho's spokesperson, Mr Olayomi Koiki said, the letter was actually submitted to UK Prime Minister but refused to disclose the contents of the letter to Vanguard.

Reacting in a terse message to Vanguard, Koiki said, "We can't give anyone the content of the letter but it has to do with our quest to exit Nigeria".

Though the Federal Government has kept sealed lips over the repeated call, like incurable optimists, the duo have never given up.

Akintoye's earlier message

Akintoye, in another lengthy piece, reeled out perceived atrocities of the Fulani people and concluded that the only antidote to stop the perceived injustice is for Yoruba to cut the umbilical cord that has tenaciously held the various ethnic groups together since 1914 Lord Lugard's amalgamation.

Declare Sept 23 Yoruba unity, Akintoye tells S-West govs, monarchs

The retired University don, who claimed the Yoruba Unity Day was marked in Ile-Ife and Ibadan, called on the six governors in the South West to continue to mark the day every 23 September.

He said: "Our whole Yoruba nation, our Obas, the Fathers of our nation, our State Governors, should adopt this Yoruba Unity Day for all our states.

"Yoruba are one of the most truly united nations in the world. The essential roots of our Yoruba national unity are firm and solid. All of us Yoruba people are proud of our Yoruba culture.

Yoruba has distinctive superiority in crucial matters."

He went further to say the position of Yoruba in the country is very visible noting, "We are proud of our nation's distinctive superiority in crucial matters, including love of community harmony, serious acceptance of religious tolerance and harmony, acceptance of hospitality towards strangers and foreigners, avoidance of cheap conduct in the quest for anything, love of enterprise and achievement, a fundamental belief that power in society belongs to the people and that government exists only to serve the wellbeing of the people, a sincere belief that everybody, young and old, has the right to be respected and the right and duty to contribute his or her wisdom to the affairs of his or her society, an essential nobility of character.

"Our apparent difficulty in finding unity over matters is not a sign of lack of unity; it is a product of our deep belief that every individual has some wisdom (no matter how little) to contribute and that everybody therefore deserves to be heard. In short, we are an ancient civilization that, for millennia, has placed serious emphasis on self-respect, respect for the individual, the duty of mutual respect, duty of consciously deep thought in matters affecting humans and society. An unreasoning and emotionally charged group is difficult to find among us Yoruba."

Alleged atrocities of Fulani bandits

The self-determination proponent reasoned that "there is a good reason to fear now that the Nigerian situation could destroy our Yoruba nation. In the rural areas of our homeland, where probably the majority of our people live, the Fulani people who are determined to seize land for a homeland of their own, are daily killing our people, have killed a roughly estimated 29,000 of our people, are raping our women, kidnapping men, women and children, extorting millions of Naira in ransom for the kidnapped, destroying farms, food barns and villages. For over nine years now, they have been forcing our farmers to abandon farming, and by now, most of our farmers have abandoned farming, and many of such farmers have been migrating with their families to Benin and Togo Republics. Our nation faces the doom of a serious lack of food for years and years to come. This horror is increasing. It has risen to the killing of our Obas by the Fulani.

Akintoye's call in order-- YCF, OUPA

Surprisingly, two groups from the zone, Yoruba Commitment Forum led by Otunba Tayo Onayemi and Oduduwa United People Association, founded by Chief Jimoh Taofeek, aligned with Prof Akintoye.

In his submission, Chief Taofeek said the only permanent solution to the Fulani herders' invasion of Yoruba land is the separation of ethnic groups in the country.

He said: "The only way to proffer lasting solution is for each interested region clamouring for disintegration to do so peacefully, through national dialogue and in accordance to international practices.

"This singular act, if it can be considered for implementation in my view, will strongly create an avenue for inter-regional positive competitions that will adequately strengthen the security, promote peace and stability, enhance rapid growth and development in all aspects of natural, physical and human resources within each region to add more meaningful value to the economy."

Similarly, Otunba Onayemi supported the call for a free Yoruba Nation, a separate Arewa Nation as well as a Biafran country for peace to reign.

Onayemi said: "Prof Akintoye has only touched a portion of the looming danger leaving the other portion yawning for inclusion. And that's the aggressive and well-coordinated Igbo's desire for expansion and repeatedly announced acquisition threats to Yorubaland.

"Holistically, Nigeria today is sitting on a keg of gunpowder which may go off anytime while the leaders and elites, who know the true situation, keep pretending and they deceive the populace to their perils too.

"This is so because, once the bubble bursts, no one will be entirely safe. To avoid pogrom, massive deaths and a disaster, Nigeria should urgently consider unbundling or devolving powers to the former three regions of the West, the East and the North with a provision that ethnic nationalities caught up in the web of the unbundling, should be free to choose their affiliation course.

"I support the calls for a free Yoruba Nation, a separate Arewa Nation as well as a Biafran country for peace to reign, avoid unnecessary calamities and to foster good relationships among the three countries living in deceit, hatred and suspicion in Nigeria."

We're not interested in break up -- YCE

For the second time, the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, through its Secretary General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole sees the call for separation as a wrong approach to the alleged atrocities against the Yoruba.

He said, "YCE has again reviewed the Nigerian situation and our conclusion as a body is that cutting off the head is not a remedy, not a panacea to a serious headache. The agitation for a breakup or breakaway from Nigeria by some Yoruba (because not all Yoruba are part of the agitation) is an action likely to put Nigeria in unending turmoil.

"As elders, the YCE would rather go the way of ensuring a correct place for Yoruba in the comity of the assembly called Nigeria. We, of the YCE, have severally asked for the review of the 1999 Constitution. We have consistently asked for a Constitution that will protect us. We have asked for a viable right of place in the scheme of appropriation of our commonwealth in Nigeria.

"Until now, we have asked for restructuring. We will, as a body, continue to seek peace and ask for all that will make us comfortable as stakeholders in the confederation.

"The YCE is not interested in the break up of Nigeria. Accordingly, let us put heads together to map out a course to make each region viable and promote self-reliance to provide economic satisfaction for all Nigerians progressively."

"As for the perceived harassment of President Bola Tinubu by northern leaders, the President is a manager with the instruments of office. He surely knows what to do and how to achieve his goals."

Where's need for it --Olajide, ex-YCE Scribe

But a former Secretary of the YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide said there is no basis for Professor Akintoye to make such a call.

Olajide said: "How does he expect us to go about it? A Yoruba man is the President of this country today. In my opinion, in unity lies strength; so I don't subscribe to that. And I haven't read what he said about secession recently. But in my opinion, the country is stabilizing and making progress."

Restructuring is a better option --Amb Farounmbi

On his part, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounmbi disclosed that the call for restructuring remains a better option than secession.

Farounmbi said: "I think there is confusion in the way he presented his matter. My understanding of what it stands for us as a Yoruba nation is a nation that breaks out of Nigeria remains independent and is no longer part of Nigeria. But we have a President who says he will uphold the unity of the country.

"So, I cannot find the commonality in what he has said. What is appealing is the call for restructuring of the country, where each ethnic nationality governs itself in line with its characteristics, history, nationality, culture and traditions."