Nigeria: Music - A Tool for Curbing Social Vices - Group

17 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olayinka Latona

To address societal ills among youths, particularly children, Convener of the Evolution Children's Choir, Philip Yahweh, has urged parents to introduce music to their children at an early age.

Yahweh made this call during the group's annual musical programme, The Confluence, held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He emphasized the role of music in diverting children from engaging in negative behaviors, stating that carefully selected musical works can serve as a powerful tool for curbing social vices. According to him, listening to positive and uplifting music instills a sense of relaxation, unity, and belonging while fostering disdain for societal ills such as theft, thuggery, and prostitution.

"If we keep children busy with positive activities, like music, it pulls them away from vices because they find purpose in what they're doing," Yahweh explained. "Music, especially gospel songs, carries messages of love, hope, and unity, as do many mainstream songs we've heard at this concert. We carefully select songs that align with this mission."

The Evolution Children's Choir, created by Evolution Music Company in 2020, is dedicated to promoting hope, love, and unity through music. The choir, comprising children aged 5-17, performed a range of songs at the concert, including Nothing Dey Spoil for God's Hand and Omo Ayo by Timi Dakolo, You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban, and Michael Jackson's Earth Song.

The event also featured special performances from Halifield and Avi-Cenna schools, along with guest appearances by Timi Dakolo, Zadok, Beekay, Precious Emmanuel, Spyro, and Adejo Neon.

Speaking on the choir's vision, Yahweh said: "The Evolution Children's Choir has quickly become a symbol of hope and harmony. This year's concert, The Confluence, merges pop and gospel music, spreading messages of love, hope, and unity to audiences from diverse backgrounds."

He added that the choir's mission is to unite children from various social, racial, and ethnic backgrounds, honing their musical talents to promote peace and harmony.

