Nigeria: Gender-Based Violence - OAIC, UN Women Partner to Educate Religious Leaders

17 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olayinka Latona

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) is partnering with UN Women to combat all forms of gender-based violence (GBV) through the engagement of religious leaders.

Speaking ahead of a two-day sensitization workshop, the National President of OAIC, Baba Aladura Israel Akinadewo, called on heads of religious organizations to take a stand against violence, particularly violence targeting women. He emphasized that OAIC has finalized plans to collaborate with UN Women in this critical fight.

In a statement shared with Vanguard, Akinadewo highlighted the importance of the Sensitisation Workshop on GBV Prevention for OAIC's Faith Leaders in Nigeria, which will take place on Thursday, October 17, and Friday, October 18, in Ikeja, Lagos. The event, organized in collaboration with UN Women, LEAP, Ford Foundation, and OAIC, aims to raise awareness about GBV, its causes, and prevention methods.

He stressed the key role religious leaders can play in eradicating gender-based violence by increasing awareness and fostering prevention efforts within their communities.

