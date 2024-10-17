Nigeria: Kay Wonder - Gospel Songs Preach Hope, Love, and Unity

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, and composer Kayode Solomon Eludiwura, popularly known as Kay Wonder, has emphasized the need for more music in Nigeria that promotes love, unity, and peaceful coexistence, especially in light of the nation's rising economic challenges.

Speaking at his annual praise and worship concert, Praise Invasion season 5, held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Kay Wonder highlighted the unifying power of gospel music. He noted that gospel songs have long contributed to fostering peace and love among Nigerians through their uplifting and spiritually charged lyrics.

Kay Wonder, known for his passion for restoring hope to the broken-hearted through gospel music, described the genre as a powerful "platform" for creating peace and unity.

Reflecting on the impact of the concert, themed Fragrance of Praise, he stated: "Worshipers have left the concert spiritually recharged, blessed, and filled with testimonies of miracles, healings, and promotions. It has also fostered connections, friendships, and business partnerships, strengthening the body of Christ and contributing to nation-building."

The concert featured electrifying performances by the Celestial Symphony Orchestra from Abuja, along with Kay Wonder and a mass choir. Attendees were treated to a blend of classical and local gospel songs, including the popular Oke Nla Nla, all praising God for His power and faithfulness. The atmosphere was filled with uplifting energy, creating a nostalgic and spiritually refreshing experience for all.

Offering advice to upcoming gospel artists, Kay Wonder said, "We must have the fear of God and let His word dwell in our hearts. The Bible is the school of wisdom. Having good mentors is essential, and we must continue to study and grow, especially in this age of information technology. It's important to stay informed about music and the world around us."

Kay Wonder began his musical journey at the age of seven in The Apostolic Church in Abeokuta, where he mastered various musical instruments.

Guest artists at the event included Chigozie Wisdom, Bukola Bekes, Beejay Sax, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Neon Adejo, Lopex Blessing Abosede, Pastor Samuel Foli, and many others. The event, lasting over five hours, was filled with soul-lifting praise and worship.