Nigeria: U17wwc - Nigeria Wallop New Zealand 4-1 in Group Opener

Nigeria's Flamingos began their U-17 Women's World Cup campaign on an impressive note by beating New Zealand 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The ladies dominated most part of the game, getting on the score sheet as early as the 2nd minute with Shakirat Moshood slotting home from inside the box.

Khadijat Adegoke, Fardiat Abdulwahab, and Taiwo Afolabi joined the party in the 13th, 28th and 55th minutes respectively.

Coach Bankole Olowookere's side now sit comfortably at the top of Group A pending when the other teams in the group play.

Olowookere in his post match interview commended the girls and called on Nigerians to continue supporting the team

Nigeria's next game is against Ecuador on Saturday.