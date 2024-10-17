Nigeria: Climate Change, Attacks On Farmlands Threats to Food Security - -Onyeme

Asaba — Acting Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, yesterday, identified climate change, low level of technology adoption, unwarranted attacks on farmlands by unscrupulous elements, and absence of farmers' education, as factors that pose challenges to food security.

He emphasised the need for government at all levels to address food security and

malnutrition to achieve zero hunger by the year 2030.

Speaking at the 2024 World Food Day Celebration held at the Cenotaph, Asaba, Delta State, Onyeme noted that the state government, on account of the numerous issues that plague the sector, has put mechanisms in place to ensure that farmers conduct their businesses without restriction or hindrance.

He said: "We are committed to encouraging smart agriculture and implementing the Delta State Government Livestock Management Law and a steady supply of agricultural inputs to farmers e.g. seedlings, seeds, agrochemicals, feeds and fertilizers.

"It is recalled that October 16 of every year is a day set aside for the celebration of World Food Day by the United Nations to commemorate the establishment of the Food and Agricultural Organisation, FAO, in 1945.

"The event harps on the importance of every citizen's right to food and promotes the fight against hunger, malnutrition and poverty.

"The theme of this year's 2024 World Food Day celebration is 'Right to Foods for a Better Life and A Better Future.

"It highlights the critical importance of the human right to food with the collective responsibility of government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that food is affordable.

"According to the United Nations Universal Declarations of Human Rights 'Everyone has the right to a standard of living, adequate for the health and well-being of himself and his family, including food, clothing, and housing among others. Therefore, having nutritious food in the right quantity is a Right, not a Privilege."

Saying that the state government had set up a committee on food security, he noted that agro inputs had in recent times, been given to well over 6,000 farmers with 2000 more to be supported in the collaboration between the Delta State Government and the African Union Development Agency National Office in Nigeria.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Val Arenyeka, noted that 6,000 farmers were empowered through the Delta Cares programme and another round of support coming via the AUDA-NEPAD programme with 2,000 farmers as beneficiaries.