Ghana: Woman Gets 5 Years for Gh¢139, 000 Recruitment Scam

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a hairstylist, Adwoa Nyarko, to five years in prison for engaging in GH¢139, 000 recruitment scam.

She was found guilty on four counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and defrauding by false pretenses.

The accomplices of the hairstylist, Nana Osei and Charles Kwame Damoah, were at large.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Raymond Ackon, prosecuting, informed the court, presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh that Nyarko resides in Wenchi.

According to prosecution, in September 2021, the complainants, Nana Yaw Barimah and Collins Atta Oteng, reported to the police a case of recruitment scam.

ASP Ackon said that in 2020, Nyarko and her accomplices demanded and received GH¢39, 000, promising to secure or facilitate employment for relatives of complainants at the Ghana Revenue Authority, but they failed to deliver on their promise.

The prosecution stated that upon receiving the complaint, the police investigated the case, leading to Nyarko's arrest in Asankare, Ashanti Region.

During interrogation, Nyarko admitted to receiving money from the complainants to secure jobs for some residents of Asante-Akyem, the court heard.

ASP Ackon further stated that Nyarko handed the money over to her accomplices, Osei and Damoah, who were at large.

The prosecution said that efforts were ongoing to locate and apprehend Osei and Damoah, to assist in investigations. --GNA