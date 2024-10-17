Ghana: GSE Bullish Performance Continues in Sept - Report

The bullish performance on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) continued in September this year as the equities market saw some gains.

"On the equities market, the GSE Composite Index saw a marginal increase of 0.22 per cent, closing at 4,369.44 points, which raised the year-to-date gain to 39.59 per cent," the GSE said in the Summary of September 2023 Market Activities copied to the Ghanaian Times.

It disclosed that the GSE financial stock index increased by 3.41 per cent, increasing its year-to-date gain to 15.19 per cent.

The top price gainers for the month included EGL which share price soared to 20.61 per cent, ETI 13.33 per cent, SCB 9.95 per cent, RBGH 9.09 per cent, GLD 6.09 per cent, UNIL 3.13 per cent, TOTAL 1.69 per cent, GCB 1.52 per cent, and BOPP 0.84 per cent.

On the losing side, the GSE were MTNGH which share price fell by 0.91 per cent, SOGEGH 3.23 per cent, GGBL 8.91 per cent, CAL 9.68 per cent, and ACCESS 10.00 per cent.

The GSE also said the equities market traded 280,421,621 shares valued at GH¢566, 978,832.64 during the month of September.

"This represents 386.31 per cent and 557.51 per cent increase in volume and value respectively, over the same period last year," the GSE stated, adding that, "MTN continued to dominate traders, accounting for 98.98 per cent of value traded in September."

Furthermore, it stated that a total of 933,220,246 shares valued at GH¢1, 852681,576.25 had been traded so far this year, marking a 126.17 per cent, increase in volume and a 230.38 per cent rise in value compared to the corresponding period last year.

On the fixed income market, the GSE said, the market closed September with a traded volume of 15.52 billion, representing an impressive 108.01 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Moreover, it said treasury bills dominated the market, accounting for 76.30 per cent of the total volume traded, followed by Government Bonds at 22.62 per cent, while Corporate Bonds contributed the remaining 1.08 per cent.

"The month concluded with a traded volume of GH¢15.52 billion, reflecting a 13.39 per cent decrease compared to the preceding month. However, this volume represents a significant 108.01 per cent increase compared to the same period last year," the GSE revealed.

It noted that the year-to-date trading volume reached 118.76 billion, making a 100.55 per cent increase over the GH¢59.22 billion traded in the corresponding period last year.