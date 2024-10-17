Ghana: Barker-Vormawor Granted Gh¢20,000 Bail

The Accra High Court yesterday admitted Oliver Mawusi Barker -Vormawor to GH¢20, 000 with two sureties.

As part of the bail bond, the accused has been ordered to report to the police twice every week

On October 8, 2024, Justice Ayittey Armah-Tetteh refused a bail application put in by Barker-Vormawor's counsel, and directed the prosecution to start trial at the Accra Circuit Court within 72 hours.

Prior to that, the accused was denied bail on three appearances before the High Court and Circuit Court.

Yesterday, his counsel, Dr Srem-Sai Sai, repeated the application after the state failed to arraign the accused for trial as directed by the Accra High Court on October 8.

Barker-Vormawor and 53 protesters of the Democracy Hub had pleaded not guilty to unlawful assembly, stealing and unlawful damage.

Prosecuting, Amanda Awadey, a state Attorney, told the court that on July 9, 2024, the police received a notice from a group known as the 'Democracy Hub,' informing them of their intention to hold a protest dubbed: '#Wetaya #ReoccupyJulorbihouse Demonstration.'

She said that the group requested the police to provide security and protection for the intended demonstration.

The prosecutor told the court that the group indicated that its members intended to protest at the Revolutionary Square, opposite the Jubilee House.

After several meetings, Ms Awadey said the police advised the group to propose an alternative venue, as the chosen location was considered a security zone and likely to affect public order, potentially leading to violence or endangering public defense.

However, an order of the High Court dated September 18, 2024, prohibited the group from holding the demonstration at Revolutionary Square.

Mrs Awadey further disclosed that the police communicated this to the group's convener and suggested seven alternative locations for the protest in the interest of public order.

However, the group rejected the proposed venues and opted to protest at the 37 Roundabout, a location rejected by the police.

On September 21, 2024, the group proceeded with the protest and gathered around the 37 Roundabout, insisting on marching to the Revolutionary Square.

She said the police mounted barricades around the 37 Roundabout to maintain security and order.

These barricades prevented the demonstrators from proceeding to Revolutionary Square.

The prosecution stated that the demonstration suddenly turned chaotic as the accused persons began blocking major roads with stones and vehicles, causing significant delays and traffic around Liberation Road, the El-Wak Stadium, Kawukudi Road, and its environs. This caused inconvenience and frustration for commuters.

The prosecution further stated that the accused persons pulled down billboards and burned electoral posters and political party flags.

Additionally, the prosecution noted that the accused forcefully pushed down police barricades, obstructing the police's efforts to maintain peace and security.

Moreover, she explained that on September 22, 2024, the accused again blocked major roads with vehicles. The police quickly intervened to remove the vehicles and restore the flow of traffic.

However, the accused fiercely resisted the police's attempts to tow the vehicles.

Ms Awadey claimed that the first accused, in particular, forcefully entered a police towing van and, without authorisation, turned off the engine and removed the ignition key, preventing the police from towing the vehicle used to block the roads. The first accused then fled with the key to the police van.