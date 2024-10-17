Ghana: SC Dismisses Immediate Past Kath Lawyer's Certiorari Application

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a certiorari application brought by Kwame Adofo, the immediate past lawyer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The court also ordered him to pay a cost of GH¢20, 000 for wasting the court's time with such a frivolous application.

While still under contract as a legal counsel with KATH, Lawyer Adofo launched series of attacks against the hospital and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This caused the management of KATH to initially report his unprofessional conduct to the General Legal Council for investigation and appropriate sanctions.

Notwithstanding the complaint to the General Legal Council, Lawyer Adofo continued to denigrate the name of the hospital and its CEO with the release of confidential information about the facility, although he had signed an agreement with the institution to as its legal counsel to protect it.

In the light of this conduct, the hospital further took a decision to also sue him at the High Court and to get damages against him for breaching his duty of

trust owed to the confidential information which had come to his knowledge by virtue of his role as lawyer for the Hospital.

It was the suit at the High Court that Mr Adofo, instead of his defense, rather chose to bring a frivolous application that the High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain the suit brought against him because his conduct had already been reported to the General Legal Council

The High Court rejected that application and awarded the cost against him and so he brought the present application to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court dismissed the case as frivolous and toxic to the law.

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was represented by its current lawyer, Nana