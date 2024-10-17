Sudan/Ghana: Appiah Disappointed Sudan Won At Ghana's Expense

The Head Coach of Sudan's national team, James Kwasi Appiah, has indicated that he is happy Sudan beat Ghana to boost its chances of qualifying to the 2025 AFCON in Morocco but expressed his disappointment the win came at the expense of Ghana.

The former head coach of the Black Stars stated this in his post-game conference after Sudan beat Ghana 2-0 in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Sudan's win improved the team's points tally to seven in Group F with Ghana maintaining third place in Group F with just two points from four games.

Despite getting a step closer to making it to Morocco, Appiah was quite disappointed Ghana's chances dwindled with the loss.

"Every game is serious but Insha Allah the next we will try to get at least a win to qualify automatically. It's unfortunate because Ghana has a good team and it's unfortunate that one of us, Ghana or us has to go out and unfortunately for Ghana, Sudan has beaten them so automatically, Sudan will have to go."

Meanwhile, a former Black Stars player, Shilla Illiasu, has called for a development plan to be put together and seriously worked on for Ghana's national team to get better.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports after Ghana lost 2-0 to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in Libya.

Illiasu, who played for Ghana at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, noted that plans to pursue the AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup must be ditched for longer term plan for sustained success.

"Going forward, I think the time has come for every Ghanaian to let us understand that there is a problem with the team and in order to build a very solid team, we need to forget about AFCON, we need to forget about World Cup and let's try to put together a plan - either a five year development plan and let the whole country understand that there is a problem with the team." -Citinewsroom. com