Ghana: Rlfg, Esports Assoc. Ghana Sign Pact to Develop Rugby League

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) has signed a deal with Esports Association Ghana, aimed at merging the physical intensity of rugby league with the dynamic world of esports to offer a unique experience for fans and players alike.

The partnership will culminate in the inaugural Esports Rugby League competition scheduled for October 27.

This groundbreaking event will allow fans to engage with rugby league in a fresh digital way, combining live matches with thrilling esports tournaments.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the General Manager of RLFG, Mr Jafaru Awudu Mustapha, expressed delight at the partnership, stating that it marks a new era for the rugby league in Ghana.

He revealed that RLFG and the Esports Association of Ghana will jointly host youth training camps, combining physical rugby coaching with esports skill development to inspire young athletes and gamers, giving them opportunities to excel in both fields.

Beyond improving fan ex periences, the partnership will support social impact initiatives in local communities, leveraging the popularity of both platforms in order to promote grassroots development and community outreach, he added.

President of the Esports Association, Ghana, Mr Ebenezer Kwesi Hayford, stated that he was thrilled to collaborate with RLFG, as this initiative will introduce esports to traditional sports fans while showcasing the potential of gaming.

The Technical Director of RLFG, Mr Marshall Nortey, emphasised that by integrating esports with rugby league, they further aim to provide players and stakeholders with a deeper understanding of the game, from its rules to its tactical elements.