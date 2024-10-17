Ghana: VRHC Retains Togbe Hodo As President ...Togbe Dzekle Elected Vice

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC) has retained the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area, Togbe Tepre Hodo and the Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area Togbe Patamia Dzekle as its President and Vice President, respectively for another four year term.

Togbe Hodo went unopposed while Togbe Dzekle beat his competitor in a peaceful election conducted by the Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr Eric Dzakpasu.

The House also elected the Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, Togbega Gabusu, the Paramount Chief of Vakpo Traditional Area, Togbega Gbogbolulu and the Paramount Chief of Abutia Traditional area, Togbega Abutia Kodzo Gidi, to represent the House at the National House of Chiefs (NHC).

The Supervising High Court Judge, Justice John Ekow Mensah, sworn Togbe Tepre Hodo and Togbe Dzekle into office, and also sworn 10 new paramount chiefs as members of the VRHC.

Addressing the House after being sworn into office, Togbe Tepre Hodo condemned misunderstandings that occurred during the inauguration of some traditional councils in the Volta Region.

He said the inauguration of traditional councils was a constitutional mandate which should be respected, cautioning that chiefs should be law abiding so that their subjects would also respect the rule of law.

The President of the VRHCs said traditional councils were not the property of any individual and asked chiefs to promote peace and development in their respective areas.

Touching on the election, he commended members about the peaceful manner they conducted themselves, saying an election should not be regarded as "do and die affair."

He stated that elections should rather be seen as a system to select leaders, after which the peace and harmony enjoyed in the house should remain as one of the cherished virtues of the house.

Togbe Hodo thanked members of the House for the confidence reposed in him and the Vice President to serve them for the next four years, and assured that they were ready to deliver with the support of the members of the house.

He also urged the three members of the house who were elected to represent the house and the region at the NHC to work hard and project the culture and traditional values of the Volta Region in order to promote growth and development of the region.

Moreover, Togbe Hodo underlined that the value placed on them as representatives of the House at the NHC, was not an easy task, and as such they needed to work hard to project the image of the chiefs and people of the region at all times to bring the needed development.

The VRHC presented citations of honour to Paramount Chiefs of Tefle, Togbe Nakakpo Dugbaza, Togbe Gbogbi Atsa of Adaklu and Togbega Sei of Botoku, for their dedicated services to the House over the years.