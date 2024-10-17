Ghana: Ace Power Promotions, Centre Point Mall to Help Promote Boxing

Boxing promotions firm, ACE Power Promotions (APP), has signed a two-year partnership agreement with Centre Point Mall, retail outlet and entertainment hub to promote and develop boxing.

The deal, which was signed by the General Manager of APP, Mr Isaac Amanwkwah, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre Point, Mr Bhagwan Asnani, will support ACE Power Promotions to

stage boxing bouts and other developmental programmes.

At a brief ceremony, Mr Amankwah expressed excitement about the deal and promised to use the opportunity to build and promote more boxers for the country.

According to him, APP has always strived to spread the sport across the country and this partnership, the first of many to come will bring boxing closer to its lovers across the country while helping to grow the discipline.

He said there will be a minimum of three boxing events annually as they are keen on promoting young boxers to compete globally and secure international promotions and managerial contracts.

He further revealed that ACE Power Promotions will stage its first series of events which is dubbed 'Street to Champions Fight Night' in November.'

Mr Asnani, expressed his company's commitment to empowering young budding talents who are serious with their craft and ready to be helped