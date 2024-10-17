Ghana: Ace Power Promotions, Centre Point Mall to Help Promote Boxing

17 October 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Sports Reporter

Boxing promotions firm, ACE Power Promotions (APP), has signed a two-year partnership agreement with Centre Point Mall, retail outlet and entertainment hub to promote and develop boxing.

The deal, which was signed by the General Manager of APP, Mr Isaac Amanwkwah, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre Point, Mr Bhagwan Asnani, will support ACE Power Promotions to

stage boxing bouts and other developmental programmes.

At a brief ceremony, Mr Amankwah expressed excitement about the deal and promised to use the opportunity to build and promote more boxers for the country.

Related Articles

According to him, APP has always strived to spread the sport across the country and this partnership, the first of many to come will bring boxing closer to its lovers across the country while helping to grow the discipline.

He said there will be a minimum of three boxing events annually as they are keen on promoting young boxers to compete globally and secure international promotions and managerial contracts.

He further revealed that ACE Power Promotions will stage its first series of events which is dubbed 'Street to Champions Fight Night' in November.'

Mr Asnani, expressed his company's commitment to empowering young budding talents who are serious with their craft and ready to be helped

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.