Kenyan Lawmakers Impeach Deputy President, Remove Him From Office

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenyan lawmakers voted Thursday to remove Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office over accusations of gross misconduct, irregular acquisition of wealth, undermining of the president and ethnic division, among other charges.

Lawmakers proceeded with the impeachment even after Gachagua fell ill. The Senate approved five of the 11 charges against him, immediately removing him from office, the speaker of the Senate, Amason Kingi, announced a little before midnight.

Gachagua, who was supposed to testify on his own behalf, was admitted to the hospital before he could do so with what his lawyers described as severe chest pains. The proceedings were suspended but eventually resumed.

Gachagua had denied all the charges against him.

Javas Bigambo, a Kenyan lawyer and governance consultant, watched the proceedings. The deputy president and his lawyers worked hard "to remove the aspect of criminal liability of the DP" but failed to separate him "from the political culpability or responsibility in the number of offenses leveled against him," Bigambo said.

Gachagua's lawyers walked out of the Senate chamber when their plea to adjourn the proceedings until next Tuesday was rejected. Another motion to postpone the proceedings until Saturday to meet a 10-day constitutional deadline was defeated as well.

On the Senate floor, some lawmakers argued against impeaching Gachagua. They said that some of the accusations were unfounded and that not enough proof had been given to justify impeachment. Some said they wished Gachagua could have been present to respond to the accusations in person.

Bigambo said this was a historic moment for Kenya, the region and constitutional democracy.

The president could nominate a new deputy within 14 days and send the name to the National Assembly, which would then have 60 days to approve it. But Bigambo said things might move much faster.

He said it was possible that the president could forward his nomination to lawmakers tomorrow. The National Assembly is scheduled to have a special sitting then to address other matters, and lawmakers could also consider the nomination "because next week they are going on recess." He said the nominee "may be sworn in by Saturday."

Bigambo added that if Gachagua hoped to challenge his impeachment in court, his earliest opportunity would be after a national holiday on Monday. By that time, Bigambo said, it could be too late for the court to act.

Meanwhile, the doctor who treated Gachagua told reporters outside the hospital that his condition was stable, but that he would be kept at the hospital for observation for about 48 to 72 hours.