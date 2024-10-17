Kenya: Muite Tells Senate DP Gachagua Taken ill, 'Very Sick,' Admitted To Hospital

Capital FM
Kenya Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
17 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By DAVIS AYEGA

NAIROBI — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua failed to appear for his cross-examination in his impeachment trial on Thursday afternoon, leaving the Senate waiting as his whereabouts remained unclear.

His absence left his legal team scrambling, with lead counsel Paul Muite eventually informing the House that Gachagua had fallen ill.

Senior Counsel Muite explained that he had received the information on short notice and requested time to assess Gachagua’s condition before proceeding.

“Allow me time to go and visit him and asses his situation and report back before the House at 5.00 PM,” Muite said.

Muite’s submission prompted Speaker Kingi to remind him that the impeachment motion was time-bound, leaving the House in confusion.

However, the National Assembly’s lawyer Eric Gumbo opposed Muite’s request and pushed for the trial to continue in Gachagua’s absence.

Gachagua attended every session of the trial on Wednesday and Thursday morning, facing 11 charges, all of which he has denied.

After consultations, Speaker Kingi instructed Gachagua’s lawyers to return to the House at 5:00 PM with Gachagua, who will then be called to testify.

