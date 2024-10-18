Nigeria: Oil Production Rises As Nigeria Intensifies Clampdown On Theft

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria is ramping up efforts to curb crude oil theft, citing notable progress in key oil-producing areas.

Officials say Operation Delta Safe has shut down illegal refineries, recovered millions of liters of stolen oil and made several arrests. They say the operation has raised crude output by 16.7% in the past year.

Delta Safe land and air commanders Jamal Abdussalam and Ali Idris recount gains.

"Once they see soldiers, they take to their hills," Abdussalam said of the thieves. "As long as the soldiers will see them, and they see the soldiers, they will be arrested, and all the materials they are using will also be carted away and will be destroyed."

Idris said that "we are also partnering closely now with some of the IOCs -- the international oil companies," which have given Nigerian officials information on illegal pipeline connections. The cooperation has been very successful, "and the results are beginning to show."

Security forces are using air and land operations to monitor and protect the oil-rich region. New helicopters and aircraft have improved surveillance and combat operations.

Nigeria's chief of defense staff, Christopher Musa, said those resources have helped the mission advance.

"We are leveraging a lot on technology," he said. In addition to maritime surveillance systems, "we have drones that fly apart from the patrols that go on water. And then we have the helicopters that also fly to see issues and then be able to take down all illegal refineries. I think that's our target. All illegal refineries must go."

Oil theft costs Nigeria many millions of dollars yearly; $23 million was lost daily in 2022, and $1.43 billion was lost in March 2023 alone, according to Senate estimates. Operation Delta Safe aims to reduce the losses, with a production goal this year of 1.7 million barrels per day.

Emeka Onumajuru, Delta Safe's defense training and operations chief, projected continued improvement, saying that "most of the pipelines are secure. Oil being piped is no longer siphoned at the same level it was before."

While progress has been made, Onumajuru confirmed that rough terrain and weak community engagement remain obstacles.

"Naturally, the Niger Delta is a very difficult terrain to operate, and swampy, densely forested. ... Secondly, to the level of community relations: If the level of community engagement is high among the communities, among the international oil companies ... the tendency to have frequent disagreements will not be there."

Defense chief Musa reaffirmed the nation's commitment to working with local communities.

"We're going to work with them to ensure that whatever is due for them, they get, because we know when they're happy, everywhere will be good," he said.

Although the crackdown is being hailed as a significant achievement, experts caution that lasting success will hinge on effective cooperation among security forces, government bodies and local stakeholders.