Nigeria: UN Women, Christian Leaders Call for Action Against Gender-Based Violence

18 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dana Daniel Zagi

The UN Women and Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OIAC) have called on Christian leaders to curb violence against women and girls in the country during a two-day UN Women and Ford Foundation-supported workshop in Lagos.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by Anthony Abu, Head of Communications, UN Women Nigeria Country Office and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the statement, the workshop was aimed at enhancing the knowledge of Christian leaders on the nuances of gender-based violence and initiate collective action against gender-based violence through the various church mechanisms.

It added that President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh, and Israel Akinadewo, President of the OIAC were among other clergy present at the two day workshop.

"The workshop is intended to impact sermons delivered by clergies and Christian leaders so that messages delivered over the pulpit have interpretations of religious texts and tenets that address gender inequality, condemn gender-based violence and harmful traditional practices, and promote gender justice."

