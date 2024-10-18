Nigeria: Flooding - Relocate From River Banks, Govt Warns Nigerians

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, has advised Nigerians living around river banks along the River Benue Basin to quickly move to safer grounds.

Director-General of NIHSA, Umar Mohammed, who gave the warning in a statement yesterday, said water on the River Benue has reached the flooding level due to increased rainfall.

He also urged those along the River Niger to move to a safe location, saying the management of Kainji and Jebba Dams were working to control the floodwaters.

The NIHSA boss urged Nigerians to cooperate with the emergency management agencies and work together to build resilience against flooding in Nigeria and minimise the effects of the flood.

Recently, the government warned Nigerians to relocate to safe ground after the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

This followed the release of water from the overflowing Alau Dam which killed over 30 persons and swept away thousands of homes in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State.

In 2022, flooding ravaged many states, claimed 665 lives, displaced 2,437,411 persons, and affected 4,476,867 persons, according to data from the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

In 2023, devastating floods affected 159,157 individuals, caused the loss of 28 lives, and displaced 48,168. The release of water from the Lagdo Dam contributed to some of the flooding cases experienced.

For 2024, NEMA said flooding affected 1,048,312 people between April and September 2024, displaced 625,239 persons and killed 259 lives.