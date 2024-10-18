Nigeria Removed From Aviation Watchlist As Compliance Score Rises - Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's minister of aviation and aerospace development, has announced that the country's compliance score on the Cape Town Convention (CTC) index has improved from 70.5% to 75.5%.

This development officially removes Nigeria from the Aviation Working Group's (AWG) watchlist of non-compliant countries.

In a statement by Tunde Moshood, Keyamo's special adviser, it was revealed that this achievement follows the signing of the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA), which governs the repossession of aircraft by creditors and lessors. This step finalizes Nigeria's compliance process under the CTC.

The minister noted that the improved compliance score will enhance opportunities for aircraft financing and dry leasing, providing Nigerian airlines better access to global leasing markets. Keyamo emphasized that this will lead to increased flight frequencies, more routes, and reduced ticket prices, benefiting the public.

This milestone follows the Nigerian government's signing of the CTC practice direction on September 12, which previously boosted the compliance score from 49% to 70.5%, signaling a safer environment for aircraft leasing.