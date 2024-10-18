Nigeria Removed From Aviation Watchlist As Compliance Score Rises - Keyamo

17 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's minister of aviation and aerospace development, has announced that the country's compliance score on the Cape Town Convention (CTC) index has improved from 70.5% to 75.5%.

This development officially removes Nigeria from the Aviation Working Group's (AWG) watchlist of non-compliant countries.

In a statement by Tunde Moshood, Keyamo's special adviser, it was revealed that this achievement follows the signing of the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA), which governs the repossession of aircraft by creditors and lessors. This step finalizes Nigeria's compliance process under the CTC.

The minister noted that the improved compliance score will enhance opportunities for aircraft financing and dry leasing, providing Nigerian airlines better access to global leasing markets. Keyamo emphasized that this will lead to increased flight frequencies, more routes, and reduced ticket prices, benefiting the public.

This milestone follows the Nigerian government's signing of the CTC practice direction on September 12, which previously boosted the compliance score from 49% to 70.5%, signaling a safer environment for aircraft leasing.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.