Nigeria: NAF Airlifts First Lady's Relief Materials for Borno Flood Victims

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted relief materials donated by First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for Borno flood victims.

A statement by the NAF spokesman Air Cdre Olusola Akinboyewa said the NAF on 16 October 2024 completed the airlift in demonstration of its commitment to providing aid to civil authority.

The relief supplies, donated by the First Lady under the Renewed Hope Initiative, were airlifted by the NAF's C-130 Hercules aircraft from Abuja to Maiduguri.

He said the supplies comprised food items, clothing, sanitary essentials as well as toys for children.

"These critical resources will provide much-needed succour to affected communities in Maiduguri, that were devastated by the 10 September flood disaster," he said.

According to the statement, the relief materials were received by senior NAF officers, led by the Air Component Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, before being handed over to the Borno State Government for distribution to flood victims.

"This mission highlights the NAF's dedication to providing timely humanitarian assistance, particularly in regions severely impacted by natural disasters," he added.

It should be noted that in addition to ongoing airlift missions, the NAF also launched a medical outreach programme to support flood victims and provided food for over 2,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) during the crisis.

The collaboration between the First Lady's office and the NAF demonstrates the significance of collective effort to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the flood in Borno State.