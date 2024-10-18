Liberia: Sea Erosion Renders 300 Families Homeless

The upsurge of the sea in Grand Cape Mount County has affected twenty-seven houses thus leaving three hundred families homeless in the Kru Town Community located in Roberts port City.

The upsurge of the sea in that part of the county according to residents is the result of the closing of the entry of the Like Piso into the sea something that prompted the sea erosion to destroy several properties.

Speaking to a team of reporters who visited the Kru Town Community during the incident, one of the victims, Anie Flomo, disclosed that the sea erosion took them as a surprise at about 4 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2024, while they were in bed.

She narrated that because of the wave of the sea destroying their homes, she and her four children were only able to take along little of their belongings. "We were not able to take our things, because of the way the water was coming, destroying our houses so the small thing that you were able to take as a person, as for me, I was only concerned about my children," she said.

Madam Flomo who is a single mother and a fishmonger said all of her goods were destroyed affecting her including her children as they are homeless. A fishmonger is someone who sells raw fish and seafood.

"We are stopping with some of our friends, my children were unable to go to school because the sea took away everything, all of their clothes including the uniforms. She used the interview to call on the government to intervene and relook them because the sea erosion is aggressively taking away their properties and they have no way to restart their lives.

Madam Flomo expressed gratitude to the Liberian Red Cross for its intervention in rescuing them during the sea erosion indicating that the Red Cross staff, the volunteers were with them throughout the night to the morning hours.

"I had a five-room house that the sea destroyed. I do not know what to do now, how I and my children will make it, the market destroyed, so I am calling on the government to come to my aid, "Madam Flomo lamented.

Also, Linda Smith, another fishmonger said the erosion destroyed half of her house and the electricity caused the cool storage goods that she had in her refrigerator to get damaged. She told the media that if nothing is done for them to be relocated, things will be difficult for those who are living on business.

Also speaking, the Acting City Mayor of Robertsport, Prince Samuballor confirmed that the sea erosion has destroyed several homes of their inhabitants within the Kru Town community. He said the county authority is working along with partners to ensure the relocation of these two fishing communities that are experiencing erosion and flooding.

According to him, one of the challenges for the relocation has to do with the land deed for their partners to construct homes for those affected communities and relocate them.

