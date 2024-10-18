Benin - IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement On Fifth Review of Extended Fund and Extended Credit Facilities and the Second Review of Resilience and Sustainability Facility

press release

Washington, DC: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Constant Lonkeng visited Cotonou during October 8-17, 2024 to hold discussions on the Fifth Review of Benin's economic program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Second Review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangement.

At the end of the mission, Mr. Lonkeng issued the following statement:

"IMF staff and Beninese authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on policies to complete the Fifth Review of Benin's 42-month blended EFF/ECF and the Second Review of the RSF. Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, Benin will receive a disbursement of SDR 31.2 million (about $42 million) under the ECF and EFF arrangements and up to SDR 39.6 million (about $53 million) under the RSF arrangement, bringing the total disbursement under the EFF/ECF to SDR 431 million (about $576 million).

"There are signs of economic transformation in Benin, with higher value-added goods' exports and momentum in information technology and tourism. Economic activity is estimated to have expanded by 6.5 percent year-over-year in the first half of this year; growth is expected to remain strong in the near-term. The balance of payments has deteriorated temporarily, due to large investments, including related to the special economic zone (SEZ). It is expected to recover gradually as the transformation of local commodities at the SEZ boosts exports.

"Program performance has been strong--all quantitative targets for end-June 2024 were met, with fiscal consolidation well underway, supported by robust tax collection.

"The authorities recently submitted to Parliament the 2025 draft budget which targets compliance with the WAEMU overall deficit norm of 3 percent of GDP. Fiscal consolidation is set to be revenue-based (drawing on the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy), with significant increases in social spending (education, health, and social protection). Updating regularly and fully operationalizing the social registry will improve the targeting of expanded social assistance programs.

"The mission discussed next steps in strengthening Benin's anti-corruption framework further, complementing the recently operationalized anti-corruption agency, as well as mechanisms to safeguard hard-won macroeconomic gains over the political cycle.

"The authorities are advancing their climate finance agenda following the climate finance roundtable that took place in Cotonou in July. They have mainstreamed climate change in the draft 2025 budget. The mission discussed next steps in advancing water tariff reform and a fuel subsidy reform that accounts for the specificities of Benin's local fuel market.

"The mission met with Senior Minister of Economy and Finance Wadagni, Senior Minister of Development and Government Action Bio Tchane, National Director of the BCEAO (the regional central bank) Assilamehoo, and other senior government officials. The team also met with the Head of Opposition, the Finance Commission of the National Assembly in Porto Novo, the civil society, university students, the association of women entrepreneurs and a farmers' association, the donor community, and other stakeholders.

"The IMF team would like to thank the authorities and various stakeholders for their warm hospitality and open and constructive dialogue."