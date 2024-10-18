Liberia: Sen. Dopoh Proffers Bill to Amend Liberian Revenue Code

River Gee County Senator Francis S. Dopoh is introducing a bill before the Liberian Senate to amend Section 200 (a) of the Liberian Revenue Code to address financial and economic reform across the country.

Senator Dopoh, in his communication to Senate President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence, says the amendments made to the Personal Income Tax Table in 2009 and consolidated in 2011 were intended to lessen the tax burden on low-income earners.

However, reading the communication on the floor of the 38th Day regular sitting, 1st session of the 55th Legislature, Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh noted that, unfortunately, the significant devaluation of the Liberian dollar from 64.00 LRD in 2009 to 192.00 LRD in 2024 has resulted in low-income earners being pushed into higher tax brackets, contrary to the original intent of the legislation.

"I am writing to submit legislation for consideration by the Senate Plenary regarding the Act to Amend Section 200 of the Liberia Revenue Code, specifically focusing on the Personal Income Taxes Table. This proposed amendment is critical for alleviating the increased tax burden faced by domestic workers, unskilled laborers, and skilled laborers, whose disposable incomes have been severely impacted by inflation and the devaluation of the Liberian dollar over the past six years", Senator Dopoh proffers.

According to the communication, the current tax table, calculated in Liberian dollars, has not kept pace with realities faced by the workforce, especially given Liberia's heavy reliance on imports priced in United States Dollars, arguing that this discrepancy has further exacerbated the financial challenges faced by our citizens, leaving many struggling to make ends meet.

"The proposed amendment seeks to recalibrate the Personal Income Tax Table to reflect current economic conditions, ensuring that the tax burden on low-income earners is consistent with the initial objectives of the 2009 and 2011 amendments. By making these necessary adjustments, we can foster a more equitable tax system that supports our workforce and promotes economic stability", he explains.