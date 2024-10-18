Liberia: Us Amb. Toner Visits APM Terminals

Monrovia — The new U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, has paid a visit to APM Terminals Liberia, marking his first visit to the Freeport of Monrovia since his appointment.

Ambassador Toner was accompanied by embassy officials Michael Aguilera (Management Counselor), Jonathan Hilton (economic officer), and Andrew Pigler (economic officer).

During the visit, the U.S. delegation was hosted by Clay Crain, the managing director of APM Terminals Liberia, and was joined by Sekou Dukuly, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA).

The visit included a comprehensive tour of the terminal facilities and provided the Ambassador and his team with an opportunity to gain firsthand insights into APM Terminals' operations.

It also gave them insights into APM Terminals' contributions to Liberia's economy and the ongoing modernization efforts at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Ambassador Toner praised APM Terminals' efforts to support Liberia's trade infrastructure and contribute to the country's development.

"The Freeport of Monrovia is the lifeblood of Liberia's economy, and APM Terminals provides critical support at its state-of-the-art facilities," said Amb. Toner.

"I was impressed with APM Terminals' operations and welcome their contribution to Liberia's economic growth," he remarked.

APM Terminals Liberia operates a state-of-the-art multi-purpose port at the Freeport of Monrovia under a 25-year concession agreement with the Government of Liberia.

Since commencing operations in 2011, the company has played a critical role in enhancing Liberia's economic development by handling a variety of cargo, including containers, general cargo, project cargo, and break bulk. Its annual capacity is approximately 200,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit).

APM Terminals has invested over $170 million in infrastructure upgrades, operational equipment, and workforce training, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities that have significantly boosted the local economy.

The successful dredging of the Freeport of Monrovia in 2022, implemented through a partnership between APM Terminals and the National Port Authority of Liberia, marked a significant milestone in developing Liberia's maritime infrastructure.

To support the further increase of capacity at the Freeport of Monrovia for additional volume growth, APM Terminals Liberia invested another US$15 million in the procurement of two state-of-the-art Liebherr 600 model mobile harbor cranes for use in loading and unloading cargo from ships calling the Freeport.

The deployment of the mobile harbor cranes, together with the dredging of the Freeport of Monrovia, has paved the way for larger gearless vessels to call the Freeport of Monrovia. This has led to increased Port productivity and reduced port stay, which has a significant impact on port users' costs.

APM Terminals Liberia also provides essential Marine Services at the Freeport of Monrovia, including pilotage, towage, mooring, and unmooring.

These services are crucial for the safe and efficient navigation of vessels within the port and play a key role in supporting maritime operations and trade activities.

APM Terminals Liberia believes that the well-being of individuals impacted by its operations is critical to the institution's success.

"We have made it a priority to enhance the quality of life for local communities through various Corporate Social Initiatives (CSI)."

Over the years, APM Terminals has focused on several impactful projects, including donating essential supplies to new mothers at local health facilities.

It has also constructed a Solar Kitchen for the Bright Star Orphanage, and it is offering scholarships to deserving children through the APMT Liberia Scholarship Program.

These initiatives reflect the APM Terminals' commitment to making a positive and lasting difference in the communities it serves.

APM Terminals is committed to the "Liberianization" of the workforce, including Marine Pilots, Tugboat Captains, and marine Engineers who operate marine services.

Its most profound investment has been in building capacity - in the people. 99% of the workforce at APM Terminals are Liberians.

"We reached an agreement with the management of the NPA to provide comprehensive training of Liberians to take over key positions in marine services. Four Liberian pilots, three tugboat captains," APM Terminals said.

Besides significant investment in container handling equipment such as mobile harbor cranes, reach stackers and empty handlers, APM Terminals is also investing heavily in modernizing the marine services assets for the Freeport of Monrovia.

This follows the recently signed marine services agreement extension with the NPA.

The deployment of modern pilot boats will improve the berthing efficiency of incoming ships, reducing wait times and ensuring smooth operations.

APM Terminals has assured us that it will invest in larger, more modern tugboats to handle the increasing vessel tonnage at the Freeport.

The tugboat fleet will be significantly upgraded within two years to maintain the port's competitiveness in handling larger vessels.

A security and mooring boat will be introduced for the first time in over a decade, improving sea security monitoring and protecting vessels against potential threats.