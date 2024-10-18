Liberia: Several Properties Bulldozed At SKD Bvd. Junction

The Liberian Government's overly publicized demolition of properties built either in allays or zonal-restricted areas has begun in earnest, with several structures being bulldozed at the SKD Boulevard Junction.

Ministry of Public Works-owned Yellow Machines were seen in action during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, breaking down structures earmarked for demolition as part of efforts towards clearing unauthorized buildings in allays and restricted zonal demarcations.

The exercise, according to the government, is in consideration of the planned construction of an overhead pathway expected to begin from the SKD Boulevard Junction to the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex.

The Government of the People's Republic of China, as part of bilateral negotiations, has agreed to finance and build the overhead pathway, with work expected to get underway any time soon. The project, the first of its kind in Liberia, is to create a traffic-free corridor and facilitate free flow of traffic in the designated location.

The former government of then President George Manneh Weah also publicized the construction of an overhead pathway beginning from the same location, but failed to actualize said project due to an embarrassing situation with the People's Republic of China that committed its resources to the transformative project.

It was alleged that the Weah administration angered the Government of China when it supported a resolution at the United Nations China found unfavorable to its strategic interest.

Our reporter said owners of bulldozed buildings stood idly by as caterpillars leveled their once cherished structures they depended on for daily incomes. Most of the bulldozed structures were used for business-related purposes, including entertainment, restaurants and boutiques.

The new government of President Joseph Boakai has placed emphasis on the actualization of the long-awaited project, and accordingly warned owners of properties in the vicinity to remove their structures.

The start of the demolition of properties is seen as a significant step in the government's commitment to the overhead pathway project as well as its seriousness to elevate the country's infrastructural outlook.

The start of the demolition process around the SKD Boulevard serves as beforehand warnings to other citizens whose structures fall in alleyways and other restricted terrains.

