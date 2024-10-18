Nigeria: Why I Donated N100m to VeryDarkMan's NGO - Don Jazzy

"I and him (VeryDarkMan) met once, shook hands and that was it. We did not even talk for 1 minute and not to say he knew my background or anything."

Music producer and singer Don Jazzy has given the reason behind his decision to donate N100 million to social media influencer Martins 'VeryDarkMan' Otse's newly launched non-governmental organisation (NGO).

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that VeryDarkMan (VDM) revealed on his Instagram that the Mavin Records boss donated N100 million to the NGO's account.

The new NGO, which aims to enhance the quality of education in Nigeria's public schools, raised over N35 million in donations within its first 24 hours.

Explaining his motivation for the donation on his Instagram page Thursday night, the 41-year-old said he was moved to support VDM's work because of its focus on humanity.

Don Jazzy further stated that despite VDM not knowing much about his background, he was inspired to help provide public school students with access to advanced education--helping the students build a strong academic foundation.

He said: "Let it be known that on the 16 October 2024, this man named Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy donated M100 million to give public school kids advanced education to give them a good educational foundation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let it be known that Don Jazzy gave money to someone named Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan because he believes in his work for humanity. I and him (VeryDarkMan) met once, shook hands and that was it. We did not even talk for 1 minute and not to say he knew my background or anything."

Background

VDM launched the NGO on Saturday which aims to revolutionise public education in Nigeria by incorporating modern teaching methods and technologies, including artificial intelligence.

On Sunday, the next day, VDM appreciated the public support and donations the NGO received.

During the launch, VDM also criticised other NGOs, accusing some of using their platforms to accumulate personal wealth and fund their lifestyles while pretending to help others.

Additionally, VDM announced plans to recruit National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to teach in public schools, acknowledging the financial struggles faced by many corps members and their potential to make meaningful contributions to education.

VDM is currently in a legal dispute with human rights lawyer Femi Falana, singer Falz, and controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky over the alleged leaked audios.

The leaked audio centres around allegations of bribery concerning Bobrisky's prison sentence in April.