Nigeria: Kwara Poly - 3 Dismissed Police Officers Charged to Court Over Student's Murder

The Police on Friday disclosed that the three dismissed officers of the Kwara State Command whose misconduct and corrupt actions resulted in the death of a student at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola have been charged to court on two counts

"They face charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in connection with the death of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola and they have been remanded in prison custody pending further court proceedings," a Police statement said.

The dismissed officers are Inspector Abiodun Kayode, Inspector James Samuel and Sergeant Oni Philip.

They were charged to court on 16th October, 2024 by the Kwara State Police Command in the directive of the Inspector General of Police.

Recall that the deceased, a 21-year-old National Diploma 2 student of Electrical/Electronics was allegedly killed by policemen during a fuel hike protest by students in Ilorin.

The widespread condemnation that followed led to the transfer of the case to the police headquarters in Abuja after the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun ordered an investigation.

Giving details of the investigation, the Police said the indicted officers were found guilty of leaving their beat, corrupt practices, and unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority in the matter.

The officers were dismissed after a thorough investigation and internal disciplinary trial, which found the three officers guilty of involvement in the death of the student.

Consequently, they were dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, with effect from 4th October 2024.

A statement by the Police earlier said, "This decisive action highlights the unwavering commitment of IGP Egbetokun to upholding justice, professionalism, and accountability across the Nigeria Police Force.

"Under Egbetokun's leadership, we are resolute in ensuring that officers conduct themselves with integrity, and any breach of ethical standards, particularly in cases leading to loss of life, will be met with a stiff response".

While expressing "its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased" the Police statement said, "We share in their grief and remain committed to providing them with support during this difficult period".

Vanguard News